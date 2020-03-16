A couple in Donegal wore facemasks at their own wedding in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Martin Boyle and Catherine McCole were married on Saturday and decided to take a novel approach to the wedding.

The couple exchanged their vows at St. Mary's Church in Gaoth Dobhair, where parish priest Fr. Brian O'Fearraigh jokingly swapped the customary "you now kiss the bride" to "you may now blink at the bride."

The quip drew gales of laughter from the watching audience, but Fr. O'Fearraigh refused to take credit for his moment of improvised comedy. The priest said that he had heard a friend make a similar joke recently.

Fr. O'Fearraigh greeted Boyle and McCole with an elbow bump in place of a handshake and asked that the audience do the same during the sign of peace.

The priest said that the facemasks were only added to lighten up what had been a very stressful week of planning for the newlyweds.

"The face-masks were only introduced as a bit of lighthearted fun and banter, to what has been a very stressful few days for the couple.

"We all had a giggle at it."

The Coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc with wedding plans across the country.

The Government's ban on indoor public gatherings of more than 100 people has reportedly led to guests being uninvited from weddings in order to comply with the new regulations.

Fr. O'Fearraigh called on Irish people to look out for each other during this unprecedented crisis.

"It certainly is worrying times, but as long as we are all prudent and abide by the health and safety advice given by the medical professionals, look out for one another, particularly our most elderly and vulnerable please God comfort, strength, and peace will be ours," he said.

