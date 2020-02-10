Employees at the Dublin branch of Indeed have been asked to work from home after family members of a Singapore-based employee have been hospitalized to be monitored for coronavirus

Indeed, the multinational recruitment company, has told some 1,000 employees at its Dublin-based office to work from home for the next week after a Singapore-based employee who recently visited Dublin is being tested for coronavirus.

Indeed told The Irish Independent: “One of Indeed's employees in Singapore may have been exposed to coronavirus after their family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus patient.

“While there are no confirmed cases of infection, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees, we have asked all employees in Singapore, along with anyone who has recently visited our Singapore offices, to work from home until February 17.

"Since some employees who visited Singapore have recently visited our Sydney and Dublin offices, we are asking all employees in the Dublin and Sydney offices to work from home until we have received confirmation."

The Singapore-based employee is reportedly "feeling fine" and test results should be returned within 48 hours.

Employees at Indeed in Australia have also been told to work from home. Indeed says that its business operations remain "uninterrupted across the globe."

Ireland's Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland but would not comment on individual cases or activation plans other than confirmed cases

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the number of coronavirus patients has doubled. There are now eight confirmed cases. The UK government has declared the spread of the coronavirus is a "serious and imminent threat" to the public.

The UK's Department of Health said all four new cases were infected after coming into contact with the country's third confirmed coronavirus patient in a French ski resort. The news patients have been transferred to infectious disease units in London.

Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock this weekend said the spread of coronavirus is a "serious and imminent threat" to the public in Britain, NewsTalk reports.

Growing indications that U.K. may have community transmission of #coronavirus in Britain. https://t.co/3vM4kFhaH8 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) February 9, 2020

A UK Department of Health statement said: "The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus."

As of February 10, the death toll from coronavirus has reached 910, which is higher than the 2013 SARS outbreak. Globally, 40,626 have been infected so far. Across Europe, there are 14 cases in Germany, 11 in France, three cases in Italy, and one each in Belgium, Finland, Spain, and Sweden.

