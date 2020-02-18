Simon Coveney confirms the Irish Consulate is additionally working with Irish passport holders on the MS Westerdam, docked in Cambodia

Two Irish passport holders aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess, which is currently docked in Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued on February 18, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said: “Ireland remains COVID-19 free, with well over 100 tests coming back negative.

“To date, with the assistance of the UK and other EU partners, six Irish citizens were repatriated from Wuhan City in China. Three were evacuated on 31 January, and three were evacuated on 9 February.

“Six Irish citizens were on board the Princess Diamond Cruise Ship, which is currently docked off Yokahama, Japan.

“Two of these tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently being treated in hospital in Japan. These citizens share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland. Our Embassy in Tokyo is in ongoing contact with them regarding their consular needs.

“We are also in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship. We are working with our EU partners and other like-minded countries regarding options for their return.

“Nine Irish citizens were passengers on the Westerdam Cruise Ship, which is currently docked off Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Seven are currently being screened, along with other passengers and crew. Our Embassy in Hanoi is in ongoing contact with the citizens regarding their consular needs. Only two of these seven are normally resident in Ireland.

“Two further Irish citizens, who were also passengers on the Westerdam, returned to Ireland over the weekend. The Health Service was informed. No further comment will be made about an individual's health or healthcare. To date, the Department of Health has confirmed there are no cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

“Across government we are in close ongoing contact with the relevant international agencies, our EU Partners and other like-minded countries. We are sharing information regarding consular assistance and arrangements for our citizens, including where necessary, on repatriation and quarantine arrangements.

“As in all consular cases, it would not be appropriate to comment on the details of any of these cases, or to speak publicly about the individuals concerned,

“It is important for our citizens to know that any consular concerns or issues they might have are always treated in confidence.

“We are reviewing our travel advice on a regular basis, and encourage anyone travelling or currently abroad to continue to check the DFAT website and to download our TravelWise app."

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been docked in Japan since February 5, has 542 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of February 18 according to the World Health Organization.

There are more than 73,000 confirmed cases across 26 countries as of February 18. There have so far been more than 1,800 deaths.

