People in Ireland offered a heartwarming national round of applause on Thursday to its frontline workers who are battling Covid-19.

People all across Ireland stepped outside their houses and on to their balconies to give a rousing round of applause to the healthcare workers in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, following an initiative suggested by Ireland's Health Service Executive, people all over the country stepped outside.

Read more: How the Irish spirit is shining through the coronavirus crisis

As of Thursday (Mar 26), Ireland has reported 1,819 cases of infection and 19 deaths. Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan is hopeful that Ireland's actions of social distancing will help flatten the curve and stop the spread.

While the healthcare workers face an unprecedented period of tough and dangerous work the Irish public, including politicians in the Dáil (Parliament), showed their appreciation.

As Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said on St. Patrick's Day:

“Not all superheroes wear capes - some wear scrubs and gowns."

Earlier in March similarly outpourings of gratitude have been seen across Spain, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, and Israel all thanking their healthcare workers.

Read more: Dublin scientists develop Covid-19 virus killing robot

The organizers suggested:

“During these unprecedented times, let us show our true appreciation for all the nurses, doctors, GPs, ambulance crews, carers, support staff, [and] of our health service executives for their ongoing hard work as they continue to fight the Covid-19 virus."

Here is a round up of the wonderful reaction and huge display of gratitude the Irish showed:

First, to the Dáil, which paused discussion for a round of applause:

In Dublin, someone even set off fireworks which you can hear at the end of this clip.

Along streets throughout the country for a few minutes everyone just stopped and said "Thank you":

At 8pm this evening, people in Ireland and the UK showing gratitude to those who work 24/7 to protect the countries from coronavirus and caring for those who are ill from the virus. Thank you! 👏🙏 #gratitude #gratitudeCOVID19 #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/cSHIjEyq5x — James Loh (@JamesLTC) March 26, 2020

Applause from D.7 thank you to the front line staff for all the hard work done and all that you continue to do. #COVID2019 #StayHomeSaveLives #HSE pic.twitter.com/zyJ2yrKcYk — Libby (@LuvLibster) March 26, 2020

Read more: Priest in Ireland pens touching poem about coronavirus lockdown

Even the little ones got involved.

It was a beautiful moment right across the British Isles.

I live in rural part of Northern Ireland, few people live nearby - But I could still hear clapping all round. 👏🏼👏🏼#ClapForOurCarers #StayHomeSaveLives #ForTheLifeSavers pic.twitter.com/rdOfUObPFn — Richard Mckee (@mckee1690) March 26, 2020

From all of us for all you do, thank you.

Read more: Galway distillery pivots from poitin to sanitizer during pandemic