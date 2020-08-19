A popular Irish pub and restaurant in Peekskill, a town in Westchester County, was forced to shut its doors on August 7 after nearly 10 years in business, but it wasn’t COVID-19 that caused the closure.

Instead, the landlord decided not to renew the lease of the Quiet Man Public House owned by Cathal “Chuck” McGreal, a native of County Mayo whose company, Hibernian Wood Design, created the cozy Irish pub from scratch in an abandoned building on N. Division Street. The Quiet Man quickly became a local favorite and earned a glowing review from The New York Times in 2012. McGreal was instrumental in establishing the annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s parade and supported many charitable causes in the town.

But the building is owned by an estate, and the landlord told McGreal that they wanted to take the building back despite his many attempts to renegotiate a new lease. The town’s mayor and the Peekskill Business Improvement District also intervened on his behalf, to no avail.

McGreal posted a video to the Quiet Man’s Facebook page to break the news to his customers, and the responses were unanimous in expressing sorrow.

“It is with a deep sadness that reaches to the very bottom of my soul, I must say goodbye to all of you. It has been a wild ride these past 9.5 years and I have enjoyed every minute of it,” he told the local Examinernews.com.

“I have strived to provide an authentic Irish experience for our community, a place where friends and families could gather to talk about their day, or celebrate a birthday, graduation, promotion, or to celebrate the life of a loved one gone too soon. A place where our Irish diaspora could come and feel a bit like home. I hope that the Quiet Man has provided all these things and more to Peekskill and communities near and far.”

Supporters of the Quiet Man, named after the classic film starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, are hoping that they haven’t seen the last of the pub, and McGreal hasn’t ruled out the possibility of opening up at a new location. The landlord was asked to give a temporary extension of the lease so he could secure a new space, but the estate refused to budge.

One supporter of The Quiet Man, Elizabeth McCorvey, director of the Family Resource Center of Peekskill, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new location.

“Let’s help our neighbors at the Quiet Man rebuild after their landlord did not renew their lease...let’s correct this grave injustice…I know we can together we can change things and correct such wrongs in our neighborhood,” McCorvey wrote in her plea for funds.

As of Tuesday, $1,240 was raised. To donate, visit the Quietman Public House GoFundMe page.

