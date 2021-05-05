Westmeath wasted no time in throwing down the gauntlet to a depleted Manhattan Gaels in this intermediate clash.

Ciaran Brennan scored on their first possession and then it was basically a procession of scores from the Lakesiders in the first half.

Luke Kelly landed four before he retired injured, but Darren Moore, Ger McPartland, Kiernan O’Mahoney, Alan Dunne and company kept the umpires busy.

Westmeath led by 0-12 to 0-3 at the short whistle, with Gary McGuire, Eoin Kiely and Gearoid Looney being Manhattan’s scorers.

Upon resumption the Gaels did step up their performance, but it was always going to be very much an uphill battle against the awesome firepower of Westmeath.

Meanwhile a foul on Shay Grimley set up Gary McGuire for a point. Gearoid Looney, Eoin Kiely, Gary McGuire and David Carrick would add further points, but Westmeath showed who was boss again in the last quarter as Phelim Finnegan goaled and points rained over from Sean Stone, Finnegan, O’Mahoney, Conor Gibbons, Brennan and company.

Manhattan Gaels: Paddy McElroy, Stephen Nolan, Aidan Lang, Jamie Davis, Fergal O’Brien, Mustafa Amhed, Gearoid Looney, David Carrig, Ronan Mackle, Shay Grimley, Des Fetherson, Gary Maguire, Eoin Kiely. Subs: Kieran Lynne, Nevan Higgins.

Westmeath: Pat Guerin, Paidi Mathers, Trevor Holloway, Alan Dunne, Keith Scally, Kieran Brennan, Ger McPartland, Mark Nally, Phelim Finnegan, Luke Kelly, Sean Moore, Darren Moore, Kieran O’Mahoney. Subs: Dylan McDermott, Stephen Monaghan, John Comerford, Conor Gibbons, Sean Stones.

Referee: Shane Hogan.

Man of the Match: Ciaran Brennan.

*This report first appeared in the May 5 edition of the Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.

