A Northern Irish fireman canceled his own retirement party to help rescue 28 calves that were trapped in a slurry tank in County Armagh.

John Holmes had planned to celebrate his retirement on Monday, July 31, after 42 years of service at Newcastle Fire Station.

However, the station received a call at 5:30 p.m. on Monday about 28 calves who had become trapped in a slurry tank near Cullyhanna in County Armagh.

"Last night NIFRS colleagues planned to gather to mark On-Call Crew Commander John Holmes' retirement from Newcastle Fire Station, after 42 years of service," Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue said in a tweet on Tuesday, August 1.

"But at around 5.30 pm NIFRS received a call to 28 calves trapped in a slurry tank near Cullyhanna, Co Armagh."

Last night NIFRS colleagues planned to gather to mark On-Call Crew Commander John Holmes' retirement from Newcastle Fire Station, after 42 years of service. But at around 5.30pm NIFRS received a call to 28 calves trapped in a slurry tank near Cullyhanna, Co Armagh. pic.twitter.com/AE3mZEVGlX — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) August 1, 2023

Many of Holmes' colleagues attended the call, disrupting the planned farewell event.

In a follow-up tweet, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue said Holmes was not expected to attend the call but insisted on attending. The fire service said it was a testament to his 42 years of "dedicated service" to the local community.

"John took charge of the Animal Rescue Team, playing a central hands-on role in the safe and successful rescue of every one of the 28 calves."

Holmes' retirement party has now been rescheduled for Monday, August 7, giving him the chance to have a proper send-off.