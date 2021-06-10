Money is being raised for a young girl from County Galway who suffered horrific injuries in a garden machinery accident.

Three-year-old Katie Walsh was playing in the back garden of her home in Ballyglunin in County Galway on Friday 30th April when the incident occurred.

Katie was rushed to University Hospital Galway and transferred to ICU at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. The Connacht Tribune reports that due to the speed at which her father responded to the accident, medics who treated Katie said that he saved her life.

The following days resulted in numerous major surgeries including a left foot amputation. In the aftermath of the accident, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Katie's family with the financial costs.

The fundraiser, which is titled "Two Steps For Katie", explains that she will "need continuous surgeries, rehabilitation, care and constant adaptation of her prosthetic because of her young age.

"The overwhelming costs of care, prosthetics and home adjustments to make her home suitable for her needs have left her family with a massive financial obstacle. This is where we need your help."

Organizers of the page describe Katie as "the most beautiful girl who lights up a room with her presence.

"She is funny, kind, loving and a credit to her parents and two big sisters. Katie is the happiest little girl whose smile is infectious with a cheeky glint in her eye that makes us adore her even more!"

"Her hearty laugh is infectious and not to mention the way she belts out a song at the drop of a hat! This horrendous accident is a setback for our little hero and despite all, she has gone through in recent weeks she has been a tower of strength. She is an inspiration but we need your help to give Katie the brightest future because right now this lady deserves all the help in the world."

More than €140k has been raised so far. If you would like to donate to "Two Steps for Katie," you can do so here.