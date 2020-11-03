As a Social Media Associate, you will create and execute IrishCentral's social media and newsletter strategy growing our global online community and driving traffic to our site, the largest Irish site in North America.

Irish Studio is the leading digital media company in North America that serves the Irish, Irish American, and Irish Diaspora communities providing political, current affairs, food news, entertainment, and historical commentary to audiences throughout the world. Irish Studio is part of Studio Media, which includes PCD in Florida and Darwin CX in Toronto.

Irish Studio’s portfolio includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, and British Heritage Travel. The successful candidate will work predominantly with IrishCentral but be flexible to support other teams within the company.

If you have a passion for Ireland and social media and enjoy a fast-paced and creative work environment then this is the role for you.

Our ideal candidate, for IrishStudio and especially IrishCentral, will take charge of the website’s social media strategy with the goal of reaching IrishCentral’s annual targets. We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join IrishCentral who is a self-starter, proactive, and operates well as part of our close-knit team.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Work closely with the Editorial Team and Audience Development to optimize social media performance and apply recommendations.

- Plan, create and implement social media schedule

- Plan and implement social strategy across the group, including daily, weekly and monthly tasks across teams newsletters, and updating Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn

- Drive organic reach on IrishCentral

- Perform daily analysis of social media performance and take initiative to make changes

- Stay current with industry trends and best practices, and finding ways to leverage these insights

- Provide support to cross-functional teams if needed.

- Provide monthly reports to management with recommendations

Requirements / skills:

- Knowledge of all social platforms including emerging platforms

- Knowledge of online advertising

- Ability to create social assets in Canva or Photoshop quickly

- Strong attention to detail

- Strong organizational and time management skills

- Ability to multitask at a high level in a fast-paced environment

- Knowledge of media and journalistic experience a bonus

Job Type: Permanent

Experience:

- Social Media Marketing: 2 years (Preferred)

To apply please send a cover letter and resume to submit@irishcentral.com.