Today, May 16, marks Love a Tree Day! Of course, the Irish Heritage Tree team couldn't resist examining what's behind those tree huggers and why we should really love our trees.

Have you ever heard of the term "tree-hugging"? It might sound like a strange practice, but it's actually a way of showing appreciation for the natural world and the benefits it provides to our health. Being surrounded by trees is believed to have a positive impact on our physical and mental well-being, and there is a growing body of scientific research to support this idea.

National Love a Tree Day celebrates the joys of life provided by trees but there's a more serious aspect to our love of trees, that being the environmental impact. Irish Heritage Tree allows our clients to plant native trees in Ireland dedicated to their loved ones or to mark a celebration. Irish Heritage Tree works with the Tree Council of Ireland and so far we've planted over 3,500 in County Tipperary and West Cork.

First, let's get back to just why trees are thought to be so beneficial for your health as well as the increasingly threatened environment.

Clean air

One of the most significant benefits of trees is their ability to purify the air. Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen back into the air. This process, known as photosynthesis, helps to improve the quality of the air we breathe, making it fresher and cleaner. Trees can also help to remove pollutants from the air, including particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone. By improving the quality of the air we breathe, trees can reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses such as asthma and bronchitis.

Mental health

Trees can also have a positive impact on our mental health. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress levels, lower blood pressure, and improve mood. Being surrounded by trees can help us to feel more relaxed and calm, which can be especially helpful for people who suffer from anxiety or depression.

Research has shown that people who live in areas with more green spaces, such as parks and forests, tend to have lower rates of anxiety and depression than those who live in more urbanized areas.

Physical health

There are also physical health benefits to spending time around trees. For example, studies have shown that exposure to green spaces can help to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. One showed that people who lived within a quarter-mile of green space were found to have a lower risk of dying from heart disease than those who lived further away. Trees can also provide shade, which can help to protect us from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays.

Irish Heritage Tree

Irish Heritage Trees are planted on working farms in Ireland aiding Irish farmers, with help from the Tree Council of Ireland to help with the green island's reforestation. While it's not possible for every client to visit their trees they can rejoice in the fact that their roots have been planted in Ireland and their dedication will always to attached to this living native tree. Planting these magnificent native trees ensures a greener Ireland for generations to come.

At our plantation in the Golden Vale of Tipperary, Irish Heritage Tree planted over 3,500 native Irish trees. Currently, we are planting on the farm of Tim Daly, whose farmland is near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork.

His farm is a passion project focused on nature and creativity, with rewilding and regenerating the land being of the highest priority, and is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty.