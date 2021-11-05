This week Ireland signed a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 but more can be done to keep the fields of Ireland green and lush.

To the world, Ireland is the Emerald Isle, beautiful and green. But in truth, Ireland's forests have been slowly decimated over the years by human activity.

Our tree coverage is now only 11% and is among the European nations lowest ranking, news that will come as a shock to many people.

Thankfully, this week shed new hope on the situation. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasglow, a hundred countries, including Ireland, signed a pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

The climate crisis is a daunting problem affecting everyone and the announcement was welcome news for many, but what more can be done?

IrishCentral knows how important our environment is and alongside the Irish Tree Council, we run the Irish Heritage Tree Program. Together we restore native woodlands with the aim of rewilding and returning the landscape to nature, and you can be a part of this amazing project.

We have now planted 2,500 trees in County Tipperary and are about to prepare the ground for another 2,500 in Drimoleague, County Cork. Amazingly. each acre of mature trees can capture 2.6 tons of CO2 per year.

Planting native trees is a statement of belonging to that soil and to the ancestors who tilled it. The Irish Heritage Tree Program is determined to bring these forests back to life for the future generations of Ireland.

"The native trees that we grow last for up to 500 years, so you're leaving a long legacy there," explains John Purcell, farmer and owner of our site in County Tipperary.

"You wouldn't believe the contribution it's making to the environment and our biodiversity with the amount of biodiversity in just one tree, the number of animals that it supports - the bugs, the caterpillars, the bees, nesting for birds."

There's never been a better time than now to be part of the Irish Heritage Tree Program. Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. We hope that one day soon certificate holders will be able to visit their tree.