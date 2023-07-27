Here some of the lovely people who have planted an Irish Heritage Tree share their special reasons as to why they wanted to plant a tree in Ireland.

The Irish Heritage Tree, founded by IrishCentral, is a program that allows you to plant a native tree in Ireland with a dedication of your choice - to celebrate the spirit of your loved one, a special occasion, a tribute to your family name, or a proud organization.

Envision your tree as part of the pastures and woods of the breathtaking landscape of Ireland, surrounded by wildflowers, pathways, and rivers, near the sanctuaries of foxes, birds, and fish.

The program is supported by the Tree Council of Ireland and we're proud to say that our original forest in Co Tipperary is now complete and 3,500 native trees have been planted. We have begun planting in our second location near Drimoleague, West Cork with the help of Farmer Tim Daly.

Click here for information on how you can plant your own tree in Ireland with the Irish Heritage Tree.

Here are some of the wonderful messages the Irish Heritage Tree program has received:

“This is a wonderful and thoughtful way to connect to your Irish roots and family when you are born in Ireland, and migrated to another country at a young age. I have found a way to show younger generations of my family how important it is to connect and learn about your Irish roots and heritage, even though you were born somewhere else in the world.” - Avril M

"A hundred years from now I hope the tree stands tall and proud! I am not that much Irish by blood, but plenty by spirit. I am a past president of the Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas which is the most active Irish society in Texas.

I gave the certificate to my daughter at Christmas. She has also served on the board of Harp & Shamrock." - Anton

"Our family gave the gift of a tree for his 90th birthday. His parents were both born in Ireland and, as Irish luck had it, the tree was planted in the county of their birth. The certificate was beautiful and Dad was speechless and overcome with emotion. We are so grateful to have been able to give him - and ourselves - this gift." - Karen C

"I come from a big Irish Catholic family of eleven, of which I’m the youngest. I purchased an Irish Heritage Tree for my brother, Michael Coveny, who passed away in 2020. The experience and ease to honor my brother was fantastic! Thank you for the beautiful certificate as well. What an awesome way to honor my brother, our Irish heritage, and support Ireland. God bless you all!"- Raymond C

"I purchased a tree and dedicated it to Celtic Woman, my most beloved group from Ireland. I live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and have seen Celtic Woman perform there since 2009. They mean the world to me and I am so happy that your heritage tree program gave me the opportunity to express my gratitude to the group for coming to Pittsburgh to perform during their North American tour each year. Go raibh maith agat." - Paul

"What a delightful and truly meaningful way to honor those we love and cherish. Thank you for giving us such a grand way to celebrate those we love. And the certificate received was beautifully incorporated on to such high-grade paper. A treasure to keep." - Barbara M

Want to share your experience of planting an Irish Heritage Tree? Leave us a message on Trustpilot here.