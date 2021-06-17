A GoFundMe page has been set up by the son of a Galway woman who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer in Mexico.

Julia McAndrew from County Galway was recently diagnosed with stage-4 breast cancer which has sadly spread aggressively throughout her body.

Her son, Patrick McAndrew, has set up a GoFundMe page asking for help with the financial cost of the treatment she is currently receiving in Mexico.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Patrick says, "[Julia] sees this as a challenge and one that she is determined to overcome. We are amazed by her bright spirit and constant positivity despite the pain that she is in."

Patrick and his sister Eliska are currently in Mexico with their mother and commenting on the situation they say, "While the distance from our larger family makes the process of caring for our mum challenging it is also a real blessing because there are some incredible treatments available in this country for stage-4 cancer patients. This is where your support will help our mum triumph in her battle against cancer."

Julia's health began deteriorating a few months ago after she began to lose weight and her energy became progressively weaker. Initially, she was diagnosed with anemia, and then chronic kidney disease.

Her family visited specialists throughout Mexico to treat her condition and eventually got connected with an oncologist and kidney specialist in Mexico City (the doctors in the photo with Julia above), who discovered the root of her illness.

The doctors are now working to build up her body so that it is strong enough to receive treatment and Patrick says the initial signs are positive. Her kidneys are improving and her bloods have started to stabilize. Julia's energy is also improving and she is able to sleep at night with less discomfort.

The treatment is costly, with each cycle lasting for three weeks and costing $40,000 per cycle.

On the GoFundMe page, Patrick says, "your generosity will go directly towards helping Julia deal with the financial repercussions of her current condition so that she can focus on healing."

In the past four days, an incredible €27,459 has been raised so far.

If you would like to donate to Julia McAndrew's GoFundMe page, you can do so here.