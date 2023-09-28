The victims of last year's tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal will be remembered during a memorial service and commemoration followed by a private Mass on Saturday, October 7, one year since the fatal explosion.

A first-year anniversary memorial service and commemoration for those who lost their lives will take place at the scene of the tragedy in Creeslough at 3 pm on Saturday, October 7, St. Michael's Church in Co Donegal said on social media on Thursday.

A Mass will be offered at 7:30 pm that evening "to commemorate those who died in the tragedy, for those who were injured and in thanksgiving for all who responded to the tragedy," the church said.

St. Michael's Church added: "The families are respectfully asking that this be a time for them, for our communities, and for those who responded: that space and time be given to all to privately gather to pray and remember their loved ones.

"They are requesting that media give them the opportunity to do this without intrusion and afford us the time to heal."

While the Mass is private, permitted media can attend the open-air memorial service and commemoration on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí, Donegal County Council, and parking stewards will assist on the day, the church said.

The N56 Road through Creeslough village will be closed on October 7 from 2:30 pm to 4 pm; diversions will be in place.

"We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time," the church said.

"We thank you all for your ongoing support and prayers.

"Our journey of recovery continues and we ask for your prayers in the days and weeks ahead."

A first year anniversary memorial service and commemoration for those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Creeslough... Posted by St. Michael's Church, Creeslough. on Thursday, September 28, 2023

On October 7, 2022, ten people were killed during an explosion at an Applegreen Service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, Robert Garwe, 50, his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Leona Harper, 14, Hugh Kelly, 59, Martina Martin, 49, Martin McGill, 49, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and James O'Flaherty, 48, all died in the blast.

A further eight people were hospitalized.

An Garda Síochána said on November 17, 2022 that it had concluded its Forensic Examination of the scene of the fatal occurrence in Creeslough that occurred on October 7, 2022, assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

The overall investigation into the cause of this occurrence is ongoing, Gardaí said at the time.

The cause of the explosion remains uncertain, but investigators suspect it was an accidental gas leak.