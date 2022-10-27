An Garda Síochána said in an update today, October 27, that they are continuing “to investigate all of the circumstances into cause of a fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal” that occurred on Friday, October 7.

An Garda Síochána thanked the local community in Creeslough, Co Donegal and the general public for their ongoing assistance in the investigation of this explosion.

The current road closure on the N56 through Creeslough will remain in place, An Garda Síochána said on Thursday while also thanking the community for their patience and support regarding traffic diversions.

An Garda Síochána said that it has made a further application before the High Court to extend the period of the preservation of the scene, under Section 5, Criminal Justice Act, 2006. This extension has been granted to November 27, 2022. The purpose for the preservation of the scene is to ‘preserve, search for and collect evidence’ to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

This investigation is being coordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer. The investigation is being assisted by, amongst other Garda sections, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Analysis Service, Garda Technical Bureau, Garda National Traffic Bureau (GNTB) and Garda Air Support Unit (GASU) together with enquiry teams are made up of Gardaí attached to Local, Divisional, Regional and National units.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon and signed between An Garda Síochána, the Health and Safety Authority, and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources between the agencies.

The Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) Crime Scene Managers remain on scene assisting the investigation.

DNV – Det Norske Veritas – a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems, remain on site.

An Garda Síochána said a "careful and systematic approach" is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the structural instability of the building, which is being closely monitored by personnel on site. Structural engineers are in attendance at the site to assist in this investigation and to ensure as safe a working environment as possible.

This is an extensive investigation. To date:

In excess of 500 lines of enquiry have been actioned

House to House enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing.

In excess of 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis

Numerous items have been recovered from the scene to date, with an amount of these requiring further testing, This is ongoing and it is likely that further items will be recovered for examination over the coming days.

A large amount of debris has been removed from the site to a secure location for further examination

A Garda Mobile Command Unit remains at scene where a large amount of CCTV is being reviewed

An Garda Síochána said its thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased of this fatal explosion and the injured and their families and that they are working diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated.