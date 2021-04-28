On Sunday, May 2, Grateful Givers of Yonkers, in partnership with the Aisling Irish Community Center and Team Happy Feet, will hold a community drive in support of the Irish Volunteers for the Homeless.

The group is asking for bulk donations of the following:

new socks in dark colors;

new underwear for men sizes medium to XXL, dark colors;

new t-shirts sizes medium to XXL, dark colors;

lip balm;

unisex deodorants;

travel size toothpaste;

toothbrushes;

personal wipes, travel packs;

disposable masks;

cases of water;

Amazon gift cards for use by the organization for additional supplies.

Alternately, donations can be made directly via the Grateful Givers Amazon wishlist here.

Financial donations can be made by check to Grateful Givers of Yonkers. Receipts will be provided at the event.

The event will take place at St. Barnabas Considine Center, East 241st Street (across the street from the cafeteria/at the side of the high school church). Drop off is between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

The story behind Grateful Givers, in their words, is as follows: "In March 2020, as the reality of the pandemic began to hit home, a group of friends knew they needed to help. When they heard that medical workers and other first responders didn’t have time to stop even for a sandwich, Grateful Givers was born.

"In the early days of the pandemic, they raised funds to deliver food to frontline workers at local hospitals. This simple act of kindness enabled first responders to continue their shifts on a full stomach. Grateful Givers was recently recognized with a 2020 Community Champion Award by the Irish Echo for its contributions to the Yonkers community during the pandemic.

"In the fall of 2020, Grateful Givers joined with Team Happy Feet to organize a community coat and clothing drive for the homeless. Each Wednesday evening, members of Grateful Givers and Team Happy Feet deliver toiletries, coats, hats, gloves, socks, and other clothing along with sandwiches, to the homeless in Manhattan.

"Today, Grateful Givers is partnering with the Aisling Irish Community Center in an effort to expand our work in the city and Yonkers in support of our mission."

Grateful Givers of Yonkers answers the call for community support through partnerships and individual donations. You can find them on Facebook or email them at GratefulGiversYonkers@gmail.com.

We are looking forward to joining #TeamHappyFeet in supporting the Appeal for the Aisling Irish Community Center... Posted by Grateful Givers on Monday, April 26, 2021