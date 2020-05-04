A retired paramedic who died after moving to New York from Colorado to assist with the COVID-19 crisis in the city has received a hero's welcome in his home state.

Paul Cary, 66, volunteered to be deployed to the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States in New York City, even though he had retired after serving as a firefighter paramedic for 32 years with Aurora Fire Rescue.

The former Colorado EMT worker died in New York on Thursday. His heroic efforts captured the nation's attention.

He drove 1,800 miles to help medical teams in New York, where there have been more than 320,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 24,000.

Cary was deployed with Ambulnz's COVID-19 Response Team in New York from April 1 and he helped transport COVID-19 patients all over New York.

He was stationed with FEMA in the Bronx Zoo and developed COVID-19 symptoms on April 19 or 20, according to the Daily Mail.

He died at the Bronx's Montefiore Hospital ten days later on April 30. One of his sons had managed to fly to New York from Colorado to be with his father in his final moments.

A convoy of ambulances transported Cary's body from a Staten Island funeral home to Newark Airport in New Jersey, where it was flown to Colorado.

His body arrived at Denver Airport at around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 3.

The Denver Channel reports that his body was met by 165 emergency vehicles and three helicopters greeted his body in Denver as part of a procession to pay respects to the fallen hero.

The procession followed the hearse carrying Cary's body from Denver Airport to the University of Colorado Hospital, where staff lined the streets to honor the veteran paramedic.

The vehicles flashed their lights and sirens as a mark of respect.

Cary is survived by his two sons and four grandchildren. Ambulnz is putting together a college fund for Cary's grandchildren.

Ambulnz mourns the loss of Paul Cary, a true New York and Colorado hero.https://t.co/ZJw3NxxHaG pic.twitter.com/KJymmmeMpH — Ambulnz (@Ambulnz) May 1, 2020

