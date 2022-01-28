An Irish American mother-of-three was shot and killed in a "robbery gone bad" in Baltimore in the early hours of January 24.

Cheryl McCormack was carrying out a DoorDash delivery at about 2 am on Monday when she was shot and killed on White Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said that it was an attempted robbery.

McCormack's husband Jim told CBS Baltimore that his wife was driving for DoorDash when her car broke down in the northeast 3900 block of White Avenue. She had a friend in the car with her.

“The friend was going to get gas,” her husband told CBS Baltimore. “It ran out of gas.

"As he was walking up the road, he was accosted by two individuals. They tried to take my wife’s wallet and her purse. She wouldn’t give it up and they shot her.”

McCormack's husband, who wishes to remain anonymous, called for an end to Baltimore's rising violence. “I’m going after the city,” he said.

“This has got to stop. It’s senseless.”

McCormack was one of six homicide victims in the city last weekend, while 28 people have already been murdered there this year.

Last year, there were 337 homicides in Baltimore, up slightly from 334 in 2020.

McCormack said that his focus is now on his three children following the death of their mother.

"I have three kids - my two oldest are helping me out tremendously. I have a 19-year-old and he's in shock. And then, I have my brother-in-law, who's my left arm. And that's how we look at it," he said.

He added: “(She was) fun. Loving. Good mother. We’re going to get through this and we won’t forget.”

An obituary for McCormack reads: "On January 24, 2022 Cheryl Marie McCormack (nee Lowry) passed away; devoted wife of James W. McCormack; beloved mother of Amy Zimmerman, Timothy Zimmerman, and Tyler McCormack; loving grandmother of Brayden; dear sister of Charles Lowry, Scot Lowry, and Charity Becker. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with many other loving relatives and friends."

A funeral for McCormack will be held on Tuesday, February 1.

