The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced this week that His Eminence, Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, has accepted the appointment as Chaplain of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The appointment was formally accepted during a recent meeting with Parade Chairman Sean Lane and Vice Chairman Brendan Benn.

Cardinal Dolan, who often invoked his own Irish roots while serving as the Archbishop of New York and regularly took part in the annual Parade, enthusiastically agreed to continue his long-standing relationship with the Parade in this new role.

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“The Board is thrilled,” said Parade Chairman Sean Lane.

“Since arriving in New York in 2009 as Archbishop of New York, His Eminence has served as a spiritual advisor and faithful friend to the Parade.

"Each year, he has selected our religious theme, offered prayers at our events, celebrated Masses connected to the Parade, and reviewed the marchers from the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

"He has become an indispensable part of helping us fulfill our mission of celebrating Irish faith, heritage, and culture while honoring our beloved patron saint, St. Patrick.”

Cardinal Dolan served as the 10th Archbishop of New York from 2009 until his retirement in 2025. Parade organizers noted that throughout his tenure, he was a "visible and enthusiastic participant in the annual Parade and a strong advocate for preserving the traditions and values that have defined the Irish American experience in New York for generations."

Founded in 1762, the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is recognized as the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. Each year, more than 150,000 marchers and hundreds of thousands of spectators gather along Fifth Avenue to celebrate the enduring contributions of Irish Americans to the life of the city, nation, and Church.

The Parade’s Catholic heritage remains central to its mission, organizers said. From the annual Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to the selection of a religious theme highlighting faith in action, the Parade continues to honor the spiritual legacy of Ireland’s patron saint.

When informed of Cardinal Dolan’s acceptance, Archbishop Ronald Hicks, who succeeded Cardinal Dolan as Archbishop of New York in 2026, warmly welcomed the news and expressed his support for the appointment. The Parade leadership says it looks forward to continuing its close relationship with the Archdiocese of New York under Archbishop Hicks’ leadership while benefiting from Cardinal Dolan’s wisdom and guidance as Chaplain.

“As we look to the future,” added Lane, “we are grateful that Cardinal Dolan will continue to be part of the Parade family. His joyful witness to the faith, his love for the Irish community, and his unwavering support of our mission make him uniquely suited for this role.”