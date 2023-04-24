Bród, meaning pride, often went viral when Higgins welcomed dignitaries to Áras an Uachtaráin, routinely stealing the spotlight from the distinguished guests.

He had been part of a double act with Misneach, Higgins' younger Bernese Mountain Dog.

Prior to Misneach's arrival, Bród enjoyed a close bond with Síoda, another Bernese Mountain Dog who died in September 2020.

In a statement on Saturday, Higgins and his wife Sabina said they were sad to announce that Bród had died at the age of 11 years and two months.

"Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Áras an Uachtaráin over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland," they said in a statement on Saturday.

"He will be missed by the President, Sabina, and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach, the President’s remaining dog who is 2½ years old, and who has shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród’s situation and very attentive to him."

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, has passed away at just past the age of 11. Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having come to the Áras as a 8 week old puppy. pic.twitter.com/rKK930FEY5 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 23, 2023

Bród and Misneach have become celebrities in recent years due to their antics when Higgins is welcoming guests to the Áras. More than 35,000 people follow an unofficial Twitter account set up in their honor.

Misneach went viral during US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland when the dog "snubbed" the President at Áras an Uachtaráin. Bród was too unwell to make an appearance during Biden's visit, an Áras staff member told IrishCentral at the time.

