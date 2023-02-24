Bishop David O’Connell’s funeral Mass has been scheduled for 11 am on Friday, March 3, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced.

O’Connell’s funeral Mass will be celebrated and live-streamed from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to Friday's funeral, a public viewing for Bishop O'Connell will be held from 10 am-12 pm and 1 pm-6 pm on Thursday, March 2.

A vigil mass, which will also be live-streamed, will be held at the Cathedral at 7 pm on Thursday, March 2:

Bishop David O'Connell, 69, originally from Glanmire in Co Cork, was shot and killed in his residence in Hacienda Heights on Saturday, February 18, police in Los Angeles confirmed.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles says that the Most Reverend David G. O’Connell was the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region, one of the five Pastoral Regions in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He was appointed Titular Bishop of Cell Ausaille and Auxiliary Bishop in 2015.

Bishop O’Connell received a BA in Philosophy and English Literature from the University College Dublin in 1975, a Bachelor of Divinity from Maynooth College in 1977, and a Masters of Spirituality from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1987.

Since his ordination to the priesthood, O'Connell served as Associate Pastor at St. Raymond in Downey, St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach, and St. Hillary in Pico Rivera, and then as Pastor of St. Frances X. Cabrini, Ascension Catholic Church, St. Eugene, and St. Michael Parishes.

He also served as a member of the Priest Pension Board and was serving on the Together in Mission Board as well as the Archdiocesan Finance Council. He was a longtime member of the Council of Priests and was a Knight of Peter Claver.

In his pastoral ministry, Bishop O’Connell was "very active in serving those in need."

Responding to O'Connell's death, the Bishop of Cork and Ross in Ireland said: "Since his ordination in 1979, Bishop David has served as a priest in L.A. but has always maintained his connection with family and friends in Cork where has been a regular visitor."

On Monday, February 20, Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper, was arrested after a standoff at his home in Torrance, California.

Medina, 65, was charged on Wednesday, February 22 with one count of murder and a special allegation that he personally used a firearm.

Announcing the charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said: “This was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier, and always serving with love and compassion.

“As Catholics around Los Angeles and the nation start the holy season of Lent, let us reflect on Bishop O’Connell’s life of service and dedication to those in greatest need of our care.

"Charging Mr. Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability.”

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.