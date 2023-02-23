A man has been charged with the murder of Irish-born Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles.

Carlos Medina, 61, the husband of Bishop David O'Connell's housekeeper, was arrested in connection with the shooting by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies acting on an anonymous tip.

Bishop O'Connell was found dead on Saturday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Hacienda Heights, according to LA's District Attorney George Gascón.

Gascón described Bishop O'Connell's murder as a "shock to the community", adding that Medina had been charged with one count of murder by use of a firearm.

Sheriff Robert Luna said a motive for the killing remained under investigation but said Medina is the husband of Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper, adding that the 61-year-old had done work at the bishop's house in the past.

According to reports, the anonymous tip suggested that Medina had been acting strangely since Bishop O'Connell's murder on Saturday and made comments that the bishop owed him money.

Medina faces 35 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the bishop's murder.

Bishop O'Connell worked in South LA for many years, focusing on gang intervention.

He earned a reputation as a "peacemaker" and sought to broker peace between LA residents and law enforcement following the acquittal of four white police officers for the beating of Rodney King, a black man, which caused the outbreak of riots.

Two decades later, Bishop O'Connell brought the San Gabriel Valley together to help rebuild a local church following an arson attack.

Bishop O'Connell also helped organize retreats for men, focusing on how to be good husbands and fathers, which he believed was key to the health of local communities.

A native of Glanmire in County Cork, Bishop O'Connell was a priest for 45 years and was named an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015, according to the Angelus News.

Watch the full press conference, from CBS News, here: