US President Joe Biden will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle tonight, Thursday, April 13.

Biden’s attendance at the banquet dinner at St. Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle will be live streamed via the White House from 7 pm Irish time / 2 pm EDT.

Biden will be guest of honor at Thursday evening's banquet at St Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle, an honor previously given to Queen Elizabeth II and US President John F. Kennedy, Reuters notes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who Biden met with earlier on Thursday, is hosting the special banquet dinner.

Dublin Castle, which is serving as the main media center during the US President's visit, closed to all visitors at 5 pm on Sunday, April 9, and is set to reopen at 10 am on Saturday, April 15.

Excitement builds in @dublincastleopw as our dedicated staff help prepare for @POTUS President Biden's banquet dinner in the famous St Patrick's Hall. Hear all about how we are preparing, coming up soon on @morningireland#BideninIreland #PresidentialVisit pic.twitter.com/I8ZKXIKE0j — Office of Public Works (@opwireland) April 13, 2023

Dublin Castle, located on Castle Street in Dublin City Centre, houses the State Apartments, the Chapel Royal, a 13th-century Tower, and some of its Medieval structures.

Dublin Castle is the heart of historic Dublin and is one of the most important buildings in Irish history. The city gets its name from the Black Pool - 'Dubh Linn' - which was on the site of the present Castle garden where the River Liffey met the River Poddle. The original fortification may have been an early Gaelic Ring Fort. Later a Viking Fortress stood on this site. From 1204 until 1922 it was the seat of English, then British rule in Ireland.

Earlier on Thursday, President Biden met with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

While there, Biden signed the official guest book. He told reporters: "What I wrote in the book was, 'As the Irish saying goes, ‘Your feet will bring you where your heart is.'

"And then I say, 'It’s an honor to return,' and I talk about returning again to the home of my ancestors 'to celebrate the things that bind Ireland and the United States and recommit ourselves to peace, equity,' and I think the most Irish of words used in my family was dignity - 'and dignity.'"

Biden joked: "And I’m not going home. I’m staying here because isn’t this an incredible place? All you American reporters, looks just like the White House, right?"