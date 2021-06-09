American musician Azealia Banks has taken to Instagram to reignite her tirade against Irish airline Aer Lingus and its staff.

Banks wrote in an Instagram story on June 9: “A b**** gets a little seamoss & kale, starts sobering up and starts thinking straight …

“Damn, I’ve made so many mistakes.

“So many things I regret.”

However, there’s one thing Banks apparently does not regret. Her subsequent Instagram stories reignite a tirade against Irish airline Aer Lingus, which she first came to blows with more than two years ago.

In 2019, Banks, who was set to travel from London to Dublin on Aer Lingus to perform at The Academy, ranted about her experience and alleged that she was forced to get “off the plane."

Banks said at the time that she "had her bags deep in the plane" and a flight attendant was asking her questions.

"I was trying to find my passport and I didn't have the answers," Banks said, "and she was staring at me. I said don't stare at me."

Banks said that the cabin crew then spoke with the captain and more staff "crowded” around her, as she said, “like I'm some sort on animal."

Aer Lingus said in a statement afterward: "Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55 GMT flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure.

"The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord.

"Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behavior. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority."

Read more Azealia Banks continues her anti-Irish tirade on Instagram

Bizarrely, Banks continued her rant for a few days, even claiming that Irish women are "Oompa Loompa looking spray tanned, crazy looking b*****s."

"The girls have scurvy, they're like vitamin deficient," Banks said on Instagram. "They need some calcium tablets and some Camaraderie soap."

She later went on to proclaim herself the "first black Queen of Ireland." When later challenged in a comment on Instagram, she wrote, "don't you have a famine to go die in?"

Read more Blatant racism by Azealia Banks against the Irish gets a free pass

It seems time has not healed Banks' Aer Lingus wounds.

"Aer Lingus flight attendants are still the ugliest most ratchet, rude, racist and drunk hires in the entire Airline industry though," Banks said on her Instagram stories on June 9.

“I don’t take that back.

“Y’all r [are] b****** are burnt as hell.

“I will gladly take the 8hour ferry from England to Ireland to avoid yall leprechaun ass b******.

“I got too much love for Dublin to have y’all ugly ass hoes stressing me out.

“And who thought it was good branding to call the airline ‘Aer Lingus.’

“What the f*** is a Lingus?

“No really, what the f*** is a lingus ….”

Of course, Aer Lingus is the anglicisation of the Irish aerloingeas, which means “air fleet.” A pretty fitting name for an Irish airline, if you ask us.

“Stay your black ass off that airline," Banks said before adding: “No for real that airline is hella racist and drunk, they will instigate some bulls*** and try to get you tased in the airport.

“Them ugly b****** really tried to have me tased & sedated for not letting some old haggard white b**** wave her finger in my face. TUH."

She then went on a tangent about how Aer Lingus sounds similar to sexual acts and hygiene products.

“The Irish people do not deserve this," Banks said, ending her rant as abruptly as it began.