The Ancient Order of Hibernians will follow a St. Patrick’s week of key meetings with Irish and British political leaders in Washington and New York by presenting more than $160,000 in Freedom for All Ireland (FFAI) grants on Saturday, April 1.

AOH National President Danny O’Connell and FFAI Chair Martin Galvin will present the awards during a live webinar from the Houben Centre, Holy Cross Church in Belfast, according to an AOH press release.

Nineteen recipients will speak to Hibernians from across the United States about their work and the importance of American help. The webinar broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in the U.S. and 3 p.m. in Ireland.

“Each year the Ancient Order of Hibernians makes a special Christmas appeal to raise funds for grants to groups working for freedom for all of Ireland. This year the AOH set a new record, with members contributing more than $160,000,” the press release stated.

“These presentations follow a St. Patrick’s Day week in which the AOH and IrishCentral hosted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The AOH voiced crucial concerns about the pending British amnesty bill in meetings with Irish and British officials and northern party leaders.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

“Among successful grant applicants are campaigners for legacy truth and justice, including Relatives for Justice, the Witness Project, Ballymurphy Massacre Campaign, and the Bloody Sunday Trust. The EALU center was awarded a grant for its work with Republican ex-political prisoners in Tyrone, and Green Cross for its assistance to families bereaved in the conflict.

“Belfast National Graves and Tyrone National Graves will receive grants for preserving the memorials and graves of Irish patriots. A heritage grant was awarded to the St. Patrick's Centre. Bogside Artists have also been awarded a grant for their work in creating and maintaining historical wall murals in Derry.

“The Greater New Lodge Commemoration Committee and the O’Neill-Allsopp Memorial Band are grant recipients, along with cross-community groups including Bridges Beyond Boxing, Omagh Choir, and Omagh Thunder Basketball. The Martin McGuinness Foundation and Ireland’s Future are first-time applicants.

“The AOH invites all Irish American groups or anyone interested in hearing about the remarkable work being done for Freedom for All Ireland by these grant winners to tune in on Saturday.”

Registration on Zoom is available here.