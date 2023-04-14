Aer Lingus has announced that it is moving to a new terminal in New York's JFK Airport this April.

All Aer Lingus flights will depart from and arrive into JFK's Terminal 7 from April 27, the Irish airline has confirmed.

However, Aer Lingus's Manchester routes are being moved earlier - flights from Manchester arrive into JFK Terminal 7 as of April 7, while flights to Manchester depart from JFK Terminal 7 as of April 26.

All Aer Lingus flights between Ireland and New York JFK will operate from Terminal 5 until April 26.

Aer Lingus notes that Terminal 7, on the north side of JFK International Airport, has 12 departure gates with lots of convenient facilities, including free Wi-Fi, ATMs, currency exchange, stores, Duty-Free, restaurants, food and cafés, a family room, and lots of seating.

Aer Lingus recommends travelers check-in for flights three hours before the scheduled departure time. Aer Lingus check-in desks are in zones 307 and 308. Boarding gates are allocated daily, but they are all close to each other.

Aer Lingus connecting flights at JFK

Customers connecting from Manchester must pick up their bags from the baggage belt and then after clearing US Customs, they can drop their bags off on the transfer belt before continuing on to their connecting flight terminal. You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're there, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

Customers connecting to a JetBlue flight will arrive in Terminal 7 and depart on their JetBlue flight from Terminal 5. Baggage will be transferred to your final destination. You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're there, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

Customers connecting from a JetBlue flight will arrive in Terminal 5 and depart on their Aer Lingus flight from Terminal 7. Baggage will be transferred to your final destination. You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're there, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

Customers connecting to an American Airlines flight will arrive in Terminal 7 and depart on their American Airlines flight from Terminal 8. Baggage will be transferred to your final destination. You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're there, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

Customers connecting from an American Airlines flight will arrive in Terminal 8 and depart on their Aer Lingus flight from Terminal 7. Baggage will be transferred to your final destination. You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're there, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

Connecting to and from other airlines, traveling to US: All Aer Lingus flights will arrive into Terminal 7. If your bags are checked to your final destination, you don't need to collect your bags in New York JFK, simply follow the signs for the AirTrain and transfer to your connecting flight's terminal*. If you have separate tickets, please collect your bags and then go to the terminal. You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're at your connecting flight terminal, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

*Customers connecting from Manchester will need to collect their bags from the baggage belt, then drop them off on the transfer belt after clearing US Customs.

Connecting to and from other airlines, traveling to Ireland: If your bags are checked to your final destination, simply follow the signs for the AirTrain and transfer to Terminal 7. If you have separate tickets, please collect your bags and then go to Terminal 7. Aer Lingus is located at the west side of the terminal.

You can transfer between terminals for free via the AirTrain. Once you're at your connecting flight terminal, you'll need to go through TSA security before going to your next boarding gate.

Aer Lingus Lounge at JFK

The Aer Lingus Lounge is also relocating to JFK's Terminal 7. Just five minutes from the boarding gates, Business Class customers and Aer Club card holders can relax in the lounge before their flight and enjoy hot food, snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi, and TV screens. Free access to over 7,000 digital newspapers and magazines from around the world with the PressReader app is also available.

Aer Lingus says that just like always, it looks forward to welcoming you when you arrive and waving you off when it's time to go.