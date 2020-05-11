Champion Irish dancer Adrian Murphy was found dead in a London flat last year

An expert is warning of the dangers of “devil’s breath,” the drug allegedly used in the murder of champion Irish dancing Adrian Murphy in June of last year.

Read More: Man charged in relation to the death of champion Irish dancer Adrian Murphy

Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert from the University of Buckingham, described the drug allegedly used in Murphy’s death as “vile” and “terrifying.”

Professor Glees said: “It is widely used in South America and there are several reports of it being used in Paris as well.

“The immediate effect is to make people unconscious, but it can possibly lead to a fit and a coma, and it affects people’s breathing, particularly if they have a history of respiratory problems.

“It is a very nasty thing. What is worrying to me is it could well become the weapon of choice in the future.

“It is said to turn people into zombies, who not only become totally unaware of what is happening to them, but have no memory of it being used.

“It seems to lose its toxicity fairly rapidly so by the time they realize, a blood test may indicate its use or but may not, and it appears to be incredibly simple to deploy, a powder blown into a face, or wiped on the skin.”

44-year-old Murphy, a champion Irish dancer who went on to tour professionally, was found dead on June 4, 2019, in a London apartment that he was housesitting. He has since been buried, alongside his parents, in his native Co Kilkenny.

Joel Osei, 25, and Diana Cristea, 18, have both been charged in Murphy’s death. The two deny the charges.

Read More: Family of Irish dancing champion murdered in London awaits justice