Jennifer Grey says the 1987 fatal car crash in Ireland with then-boyfriend Matthew Broderick was one of the "top traumas" of her life.

The 62-year-old actress has opened up about the painful tragedy, which she recalls in her new memoir, "Out of the Corner: A Memoir."

Just weeks before the release of what would be her most iconic film, "Dirty Dancing," Grey was in a car crash with Broderick which left two women dead.

"The car accident in Ireland was, I would say, top three traumas of my life, maybe top one. It's very hard to describe when you have a near-death experience and are present for the death of other people," Grey told ET. "... Being alone on a country road in the middle of nowhere with nobody else around or conscious was pretty terrifying... It led to so many other things in my life."

Grey and Broderick were in Northern Ireland on vacation at the time. In Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Broderick, who was behind the wheel of a rented BMW 316, crossed into the wrong lane and hit a Volvo. The driver, Anna Gallagher, 28, and her mother, Margaret Doherty, 63, were killed instantly.

Matthew, who was later convicted of careless driving, suffered a fractured leg and Grey had severe whiplash.

"I was the sole living witness, because Matthew had survived, but he was unconscious and had amnesia and was very badly injured. I thought he was dead," Grey said. "I didn't even know there were two other women who were tragically killed at the time. It's just something that you just don't come back from in the same way."

She said she still thinks about the tragedy.

"I wasn't holding any information that people seem to think I did because they wanted an answer and there was no answer because it was an accident," she continued. "And [Broderick] was a great driver, and nobody was drinking. It was just an accident. And it was tragic, and I think about the family in Ireland all the time."

Grey and Broderick ended their relationship in 1998.