Looking for a St. Patrick's Day outfit with some style and rugged authenticity? Guinness had teamed up with Carhartt for St. Patrick's Day 2020 to bring you the Guinness x Carhartt collection.

For St. Patrick's Day 2020, America's favorite workwear brand and Ireland's iconic beer brand have teamed up for a new line of Guinness emblazoned Carhartt merchandise. The line celebrates the two brands' ongoing partnership and the hard-working men and women who form the backbone of each of the companies.

Our @GuinnessUS x #Carhartt gear works almost as hard as the ABC Float Builders on #StPaddysDay: https://t.co/F1o81rvkXv

Diageo Beer Company USA., New York, NY. Please Drink Responsibly. pic.twitter.com/NvlpBJ3nUh — Carhartt (@Carhartt) March 4, 2020

The new Guinness x Carhartt gear launched in February, just in time for the St. Patrick's Day season. The collection includes beanies, hats, shirts, hoodies, and aprons for both men and women and is a true blend of Carhartt quality and the spirit of Guinness.

United by hard work, our @GuinnessUS x #Carhartt gear is almost as tough as the South Side Irish Rugby Team. Grab yours, just in time for #StPaddysDay: https://t.co/x6zgDRRWyo pic.twitter.com/Yqz94OK285 — Carhartt (@Carhartt) February 26, 2020

We're especially loving the beanie, which features the Guinness logo on one side and the Carhartt logo on the other.

Guinness and Carhartt are a match made in collaboration heaven. Both brands have deep roots and long histories, dating back to 1759 and 1889 respectively. Last year, the brands came together to raise money for Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Approximately $50,000 was raised through sales of the Guinness x Carhartt Labor Day Lager and the auction of a custom bar built by renowned designer and engineer Jimmy Diresta.

Gear from the new collaboration can be found on Carhartt.com and in Carhartt retail stores across the country.