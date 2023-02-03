One lucky reader is in with the chance of winning ‘His and Hers’ Inisheer traditional Aran Sweaters from Aran Woollen Mills in their authentic báinín color.

Aran Woollen Mills, an Irish family-owned business founded in 1965, designs and manufactures premium heritage knitwear while keeping this beautiful Irish craft and heritage alive.

Simply fill out the form below to be in with a chance of winning one of these fabulous Made in Ireland, 100% Merino Wool pieces that will stand the test of time.

The competition closes on February 13th, 2023.

With a palette that draws inspiration from the stunning Atlantic coastline and majestic landscape surrounding the brand’s base in Co Mayo, many pieces are created using super-soft wool and feature much-loved and deeply symbolic Aran stitch patterns. Traditional yet contemporary, their collections include sweaters, cardigans, scarves, hats, and more, with each item individually designed and knitted by skilled craftspeople in Westport and Belmullet.

Their newest online exclusive design, "The Patchwork Collection", celebrates Ireland’s unique mosaic of textures, cultural practices, stories, and colors. Inspired by the rugged beauty of the sea and landscapes of some of the country’s most beautiful locations, pieces include the Howth Cardigan, the Cobh Box Sweater, and the Salthill Poncho.

About Aran Woollen Mills

The Irish family-owned, Westport-based heritage business was founded in 1965 by Máire and Padraig Hughes with the aim of bringing premium heritage Aran products from Westport to the world, while also harnessing and sustaining local employment. Now global leaders in the manufacturing of made-in-Ireland traditional and contemporary Aran knitwear with Padraig and Maire’s son Vincent at the helm, the Hughes family is delighted to bring their range of products directly to you.

Competition T&C apply.