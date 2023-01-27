Contemporary meets heritage inspired by the diverse landscapes of Ireland in the latest collection from Aran Woollen Mills.

Aran Woollen Mills, Ireland’s premium knitwear manufacturer, has launched their newest online exclusive design - The Patchwork Collection.

The latest offering from family-owned Aran Woollen Mills celebrates Ireland’s unique mosaic of textures, cultural practices, stories, and colors. A carefully crafted, ethically-made knitwear capsule collection, it’s inspired by the rugged beauty of the sea and landscapes of some of the country’s most beautiful locations, with pieces including the Howth Cardigan, the Cobh Box Sweater, and the Salthill Poncho.

All pieces are knitted by skilled craftspeople in Westport and Belmullet, using supersoft Merino wool and a unique combination of honeycomb, cable, and moss stitching. Color scheme choices include dawn, featuring cream, feathered grey, and ocean grey, and dusk, featuring ocean grey, charcoal, and coral.

Destined to earn a place in your wardrobe for years to come, these versatile pieces are stylish, timeless, and cozy, as well as being sustainably made. Plus, the breathable nature of the wool used means knitwear from Aran Woollen Mills requires less washing than synthetic fabrics, making it the ultimate in easy care, easy wear style.

About Aran Woollen Mills

The Irish family-owned, Westport-based heritage business was founded in 1965 by Máire and Padraig Hughes with the aim of bringing premium heritage Aran products from Westport to the World, while also harnessing and sustaining local employment. Now global leaders in the manufacturing of made-in-Ireland traditional and contemporary Aran knitwear with Padraig and Maire’s son Vincent at the helm, the Hughes family are delighted to bring their range of products directly to you.

Click here to shop the Aran Woollen Mills range of collections with international shipping available.

