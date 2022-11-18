Aran Woollen Mills, Ireland’s premium knitwear manufacturer, has launched its first online store selling direct to consumers internationally.

Supersoft knitwear and accessories for men and women from Aran Woollen Mills will bring the natural beauty, warmth, and unique style of Aran directly to those who value craftsmanship, authenticity, and sustainability.

With a palette that draws inspiration from the stunning Atlantic coastline and majestic landscape surrounding the brand’s base in Co Mayo, many pieces are created using super-soft wool and feature much loved and deeply symbolic Aran stitch patterns. Traditional yet contemporary, the collection includes sweaters, cardigans, scarves, hats, and more, with each item individually designed and knitted by skilled craftspeople in Westport and Belmullet.

Their online exclusive designs include the limited edition Killary Collection which launched in September and, Rua Red and Little Aran Collections launching on December 1st:

Aran Woollen Mills's deep connection to the environment and passion for place drove the inspiration behind this latest collection. The patterning of the knitwear grew from Killary’s sweeping mountain ranges in Co Mayo where majestic peaks disappear into the fjord’s serene valleys.

The collection is relaxed, considered and reflects the easy rhythms of life on the west coast. Contemporary shapes together with rich Aran patterning reflect a shared passion for and appreciation of the beauty of Aran knitwear and design. The luxury sustainable merino yarns are a nod of appreciation to this unique place and help ensure the beauty of this spectacular coastline into the future.

Available online from December 1st, this design-led capsule collection offers the ultimate cozy, luxe clothing and accessories, including a limited-edition sweater, hat and oversized scarf. Rua Red pays homage to classic Aran designs with a contemporary twist and features a unique new arrangement of classic stitches crafted by the Aran Woollen Mills’ in-house designer.

The rich red colour of the Rua Red collection is dyed and spun especially for Aran Woollen Mills to their unique specifications. Drawing inspiration from the iconic red petticoats and skirts traditionally worn on the Aran Islands, bright scarlet red, rich burgundy and deep currant twist together in this supersoft merino to give this yarn its depth of colour. By blending three different colour strands of yarn into one, Aran Woollen Mills has created a unique shade that’s flattering on all skin tones.

Also launching on December 1st, this collection will offer premium supersoft sweaters and cardigans all made by the Aran Woollen Mills team in Ireland for your little treasures. Perfect for gifting ideas and ideal for everyday wear.

About Aran Woollen Mills

The Irish family-owned, Westport-based heritage business was founded in 1965 by Máire and Padraig Hughes with the aim of bringing premium heritage Aran products from Westport to the World, while also harnessing and sustaining local employment. Now global leaders in the manufacturing of made-in-Ireland traditional and contemporary Aran knitwear with Padraig and Maire’s son Vincent at the helm, the Hughes family are delighted to bring their range of products directly to you.

Aran Woollen Mills will be releasing some exciting new designs in 2023 so definitely an Irish brand to watch out for next year with regular product drops for men, women, children, accessories and homeware!

