This Sunday is Mother's Day in Ireland. We hope you haven't forgotten! We've selected the perfect gifts that are sure to make her feel loved.

The Irish Mother, or the "Irish Mammy" as she is known to many, is the center of the family. Always the first one to tell you truth and only a phone call away when you need to talk. They love when there's 'drying weather' to hang the clothes outside, and they have a sixth sense when it's about to start raining.

This year is another Mother's Day where they won't be able to go out for afternoon tea or be treated to a facial, but we can still make them feel special and hopefully, these ideas will brighten up their day.

If your Irish Mammy enjoys putting her feet up with a cup of sweet tea and a magazine, then she'll love a subscription with Ireland of the Welcomes. Our sister publication is a glossy magazine that arrives at your door six times a year. Produced in Dublin, Ireland of the Welcomes is an award-winning magazine that showcases the best of Ireland's history, scenery, culture, and traditions to the world at large. You can sign your Mammy up for a subscription here.

The Celtic collection is known for its meaningful and carefully etched symbols From Celtic knots, spirals, and eternity necklaces, your mother can carry a piece of her heritage with her wherever she goes. Browse Liwu Jewellery collection here.

The Irish Heritage Tree program, in collaboration with The Tree Council of Ireland, can give your mother the chance to honor her family, friends, and ancestry by planting a tree in the beautiful Golden Vale forest in County Tipperary. Plant a tree for her here.

Treat your mother to these stylish Irish jewelry and clothing pieces that have a twist of modern and traditional style. From Claddagh jewelry to knitted Aran dresses and hoodies, you're sure to find something on The Irish Store website that will take your mammy's fancy.

The IrishCentral Box is a carefully curated box filled with unique and seasonal goods from local businesses in Ireland. Delivered directly to your door every three months, the boxes include items for all ages, from delicious food products, handcrafted beauty products, unique textiles, and more. Perfect for a mother who likes a bit of everything. You can find out more about the box here.

IrishCentral would like to wish a happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful Irish Mammy's the world over, we hope your day is filled with love and joy!