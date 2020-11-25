The COVID pandemic among many things has made 2020 a year that'll go down in history. Let's make Christmas extra special by gifting your loved ones with a little piece of Ireland.

Christmas 2020 is going to be extra special this year? Why? Because we're all taking stock and thinking about what's important. What better way could there be than showing your loved ones you're thinking of them with a special gift straight from Ireland.

While it's been a tough year for all industries IrishCentral have been honored this year to work with some wonderful clients. From Irish-made jewelry to warming whiskeys and cozy clothes we have something for everyone in this year's Christmas gift guide.

IrishCentral also has a few new strings to its own bow! In 2020 IrishCentral was proud to launch The IrishCentral Box a subscription gift box, and Irish Heritage Tree, a way for our community to literally plant their roots in Ireland. This year we're delighted to include them in our listings. And of course, we include our sister publication, Ireland of the Welcomes magazine, the largest and longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world.

This Christmas let's show our gratitude, take stock, and be merry!

Enjoy IrishCentral's Christmas gift guide 2020:

13

Located in Galway city center, in the west of Ireland, Claddagh Jewellers brings premium quality jewelry to the world.

From the 300-year-old traditional Irish Claddagh to premium diamond rings, bespoke Claddagh engagement rings, and Celtic wedding bands, there is a huge range of jewelry available on their site - TheCladdagh.com. This year Claddagh Jewellers, a business excellence award-winning company, is also extending their Christmas returns until Feb 28, 2021.

Claddagh Jewellers' collection showcases an ever-increasing selection from the top designers and manufacturers of Irish jewelry. Claddagh Jewellers are craftsmen of unparalleled experience, trained with some of the most recognized names in the country, and have been designing and producing gold, platinum, and silver jewelry for more than 45 years, assuring you that every item purchased will guarantee satisfaction to those who wear it.

In fact, Claddagh Jewellers manufactures much of its own stock so they're happy to be able to offer their customers extremely keen prices.

For more information visit TheCladdagh.com.

Looking for unique Irish gifts you won't find anywhere else? The IrishCentral Box is perfect for the Irish or Irish at heart separated from home this Christmas.

Available in quarterly or yearly subscriptions, starting from $59.99.

The IrishCentral Box showcases the best Ireland has to offer, utilizing our special access to the stores and workshops known for their unique and outstanding brands. The gift box arrives at its recipient's door and takes them on a journey, showcasing the best of Ireland in a box.

This is a gift perfect for family, friends, or to bring you a little closer to your beloved Ireland.

From our shore to your door! Let The IrishCentral Box spread a little holiday joy this Christmas.

For more visit www.irishcentralbox.com

13

The Irish Store features a twist on the traditional Aran sweater in its new Winter Collection. One of Ireland’s most-loved Irish designers, Paul Costelloe, has re-imagined the traditional Aran design for a unique collection that is exclusive to US customers of The Irish Store.

Based in Dublin, The Irish Store is one of Ireland’s leading online retailers and specializes in stylish and authentic Irish knitwear. They curate the best of Irish products and are committed to promoting local suppliers.

Costelloe’s pieces are part of The Irish Store’s new range The Winter Collection, which has just launched. The theme of the collection is all about “falling in love with authentic Ireland this holiday season,” says Lulu O’Sullivan, founder, and CEO of The Irish Store.

Along with some brand new designs, the collection features additional colors to their bestseller must-haves and some beautifully crafted Aran knits in timeless black.

To learn more about The Irish Store, visit their online store, Facebook, and Instagram, or give them a call from the US and Canada (toll-free to Ireland!) at 1800 707 5037.

13

In a year like no other, one of the things worth doing is snuggling up at home and relishing a good Irish whiskey, such as Dingle Distillery's unique and highly anticipated fourth single pot still release.

Just 8,000 of these limited edition bottles have been produced from 25 casks, of which half will be sold domestically and half exported to international markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. A further 500 bottles of pot still cask strength are also being released, a first for Dingle Distillery.

Speaking to the Dingle Distillery fourth single pot still release, Graham Coull, Master Distiller at Dingle Distillery, commented: “It has been an absolute pleasure to play my part in creating the latest whiskey release from the Dingle Distillery. Our Fourth Single Pot Still Release combines fully matured ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks to produce a whiskey which allows the uniqueness of the Pot Still spirit and the quality of the wood to shine through.”

Priced at €95.00 (RRP) per 70cl bottle, the new whiskey (46.5% ABV) is available to purchase from 5th November 2020 at DingleDistillery.com, IrishMalts.com, Celtic Whiskey Shop, and across independent off-licenses nationwide.

For more information please visit DingleDistillery.ie. Follow them on Instagram here or on Twitter.

Our sister publication the bi-monthly print magazine, Ireland of the Welcomes, beloved by generations of readers, is the largest and longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world.

Produced in Dublin, Ireland of the Welcomes is an award-winning magazine that showcases the best of Ireland's history, scenery, culture, and traditions to the world at large.

With the holiday season fast approaching why not treat your friends, colleagues, or loved ones to a subscription of Ireland of the Welcomes? Self-gifting also recommended! A convenient e-gift card will announce your gift and there are no hidden costs or crowded shops involved in this canny purchase.

Each issue of Ireland of the Welcomes is a beautiful Irish mosaic of people, places, and cultural treasures. Ireland of the Welcomes has become a valued friend to many people with Irish ancestry and to legions of fans who are fascinated by the true spirit of Ireland.

Ireland of the Welcomes celebrates and brings to life that true spirit of the Emerald Isle.

Guinness Webstore

13

Can you think of a better gift for that Guinness lover in your life! Guinness Webstore is now offering personalized champagne flute glasses, pint glasses, and stem glasses.

As they put it themselves "No two Guinness lovers are the same. So why should the glass they drink out of be!"

With a glass for every type of Guinness lover this Christmas they can raise their very own personalized Guinness glass.

Guinness merchandise, via Guinness Webstore, is available to the USA and Canadian marketplace with free delivery on all orders.

For more information visit www.guinnesswebstore.com. You can also follow Guinness on Facebook and Instagram.

13

For the husband and wife team behind Boru Jewelry, their work means everything to them, just like they hope precious Irish jewelry pieces mean everything to their customers.

Across the country, local Irish and Celtic shops and their suppliers represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities. Places and products that connect Irish Americans with their roots and a chance for the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer. During this unprecedented time, IrishCentral is shining a light on local Irish stores and their suppliers, as well as those who pour their hearts and souls into providing the best possible experiences for their customers.

While the ancient symbols and history of this jewelry clearly appeal to Boru's global fanbase, the Dublin jewelers are always innovating and creating new exciting collections.

You can shop at Boru Jewelry and find out all about the company at www.borujewelry.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

13

Established in 1941, in Dublin, Solvar combines its passion for

Ireland with and love of jewelry, providing Irish stores around the United States with Irish jewelry.

Across the country, local Irish and Celtic shops and their suppliers represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities. Places and products that connect Irish Americans with their roots and a chance for the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer. During this unprecedented time, IrishCentral is shining a light on local Irish stores and their suppliers, as well as those who pour their hearts and souls into providing the best possible experiences for their customers.

From its humble beginnings, at No. 10 Harcourt Street, in Dublin, the family-run company has grown to a 50-strong company, which exports beautiful Irish jewelry around the world. Solvar, an award-winning jewelry manufacturer, combines their passion for Ireland with this love of Irish jewelry.

Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons such as the Claddagh, the Celtic knot, the shamrock, the harp, and the Celtic cross, which all have rich stories to tell from centuries past.

You can find out more about Solvar at www.solvar.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram. You can find your nearest Solvar stockist here. Alternatively, you can contact them via info@solvar.com.

Irish Heritage Trees

13

IrishCentral.com is proud to announce that it will very soon be launching its newest creation, The Irish Heritage Tree program in collaboration with The Tree Council of Ireland.

You will soon be able to have an Irish Heritage Tree planted in Ireland to celebrate your Irish roots and special family connections. This will be a living symbol of this bond always and forever planted on Irish soil. This is a perfect Christmas gift for those who wish to share that common Irish bond with a loved one.

It will honor your family, your friends, and ancestry while joining IrishCentral in our commitment to keeping Ireland green and growing. Our tree locations will be in historic areas, with beautiful vistas and strong connections to local communities.

Stay tuned to IrishCentral.com as we launch The Irish Heritage Tree.

Erin Knitwear

13

Erin Knitwear specializes in hand-knitting and was set up in 1965 by Tom and Sally Lane. Today the company is still both Irish based in County Cork and Irish owned by their son Billy.

The company began by producing both traditional and fashionable Aran hand knits and accessories for ladies, gents, and children. Over the last 55 years, the company has changed and evolved greatly since then. Erin Knitwear works with new designers to produce a range of new styles and designs every year. These designs appeal both to the domestic as well as the international market. Erin Knitwear can be found in select stores and visitor centers all over Ireland and is expanding their business to more and more stores across the US. With Christmas right around the corner, Erin Knitwear is preparing for a busy season for knitwear as the weather gets colder.

Due to the pandemic, the company has had to increase its online presence as brick and mortar stores are closed across Ireland. They have taken it in their stride as another opportunity to reach a larger audience.

All Erin Knitwear products are hand-knit using 100% wool and are fleece-lined for warmth and comfort. The company produces hats, caps, gloves, hand-warmers, scarves, and bags in a range of designs in vibrant and muted colors.

See the full range and where to buy at www.erinknitwear.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates to our range.

13

CelticClothing.com is an Irish owned online company located 30 miles south of Philadelphia. Since 1995, they have traveled all 32 counties of Ireland sourcing unique Irish gifts that can be delivered to your door.

All Irish gifts from CelticClothing.com are already imported and kept in stock in the U.S; so no dealing with a lengthy post-purchase "returns" process to Ireland.

CelticClothing.com also offers free shipping on all orders over $75 and easy returns to its U.S. location. Shop their wide range of the very best in both traditional and contemporary Irish gifts and fashions.

8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit www.CelticClothing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Lee Valley night winter wear

13

Lee Valley Ireland is a family run business based in County Cork, established by Denis Hurley, in 1986. Loved the world over, the traditional Irish clothing brand never forgets its roots.

What started out as a simple cottage industry harnassing the sewing skills of local women in Inchigeela, West Cork has become a worldwide success. Over 30 years on from cutting the first grandfather shirt, Lee Valley Ireland now offers a wide range of Irish country clothing and gifts including traditional Irish nightwear, classic outerwear, tweed clothing, their famous grandfather shirts, and much more.

Ahead of the holiday season, their collection of quality flannel sleepwear proves extremely popular. Available in a range of traditional colors and patterns, Lee Valley Ireland produces flannel pajamas, nightrobes, nightshirts, and nightcaps all made from 100% cotton flannel, making it the perfect option for winter wear and the ideal gift for family and friends this Christmas.

For more information, visit www.leevalleyireland.com or email Sales@LeeValley.ie.