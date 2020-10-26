The Irish Store features a twist on the traditional Aran sweater in its new Winter Collection.

One of Ireland’s most-loved Irish designers, Paul Costelloe, has re-imagined the traditional Aran design for a unique collection that is exclusive to US customers of The Irish Store.

Based in Dublin, The Irish Store is one of Ireland’s leading online retailers and specializes in stylish and authentic Irish knitwear. They curate the best of Irish products and are committed to promoting local suppliers.

Costelloe’s pieces are part of The Irish Store’s new range The Winter Collection, which has just launched. The theme of the collection is all about “falling in love with authentic Ireland this holiday season,” says Lulu O’Sullivan, founder and CEO of The Irish Store.

Along with some brand new designs, the collection features additional colors to their bestseller must-haves and some beautifully crafted Aran knits in timeless black.

“We just launched our biggest and most exciting collection to date,” says Lulu. “We’ve worked closely with all our makers to bring our customers a stunning range of new designs exclusive to The Irish Store, as well as a gorgeous selection of 5-star customer favorites in beautiful new season colors.

"I’m especially excited to have teamed up with the internationally renowned designer Paul Costelloe who has designed four beautiful Aran pieces exclusively for The Irish Store.”

Lulu adds: "The way market trends have gone in recent months with people shopping more online, we’ve seen an increase in sales as a lot of people are nervous to shop in stores. With that in mind, we have created our most wide-ranging collection and there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The iconic Aran sweater, featured in The Irish Store's new Winter Collection, takes its name from the trio of islands at Ireland's most westerly point, just off the coast of Co Galway. Born out of necessity, they were the original "fisherman Aran sweater," giving much-needed protection from the unforgiving wild Atlantic Ocean.

Every stitch in Aran sweaters tells a story, rich in symbolism and island folklore. The classic Diamond stitch, one of the most popular stitches on the original hand-knit Irish sweaters, wishes the wearer wealth and success, while the much-loved honeycomb stitch is said to bring good fortune.

Throughout the 1930s and 40s, they gained popularity around the world and when Grace Kelly appeared in an Aran sweater on the cover of Vogue in the 1950s, this humble Irish sweater was catapulted to iconic status, cementing its reputation as an Irish design classic.

