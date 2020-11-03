This Christmas Claddagh Jewellers is giving away a high-quality silver Claddagh pendant with every purchase over $100.

Located in Galway city center, in the west of Ireland, Claddagh Jewellers brings premium quality jewelry to the world. Order your Christmas gifts online now and if you spend over $100 you'll receive a free high-quality sterling silver Claddagh pendant.

From the 300-year-old traditional Irish Claddagh to premium diamond rings, bespoke Claddagh engagement rings and Celtic wedding bands, there is a huge range of jewelry available on their site - TheCladdagh.com. This year Claddagh Jewellers, a business excellence award-winning company, is also extending their Christmas returns until Feb 28, 2021.

Claddagh Jewellers' collection showcases an ever-increasing selection from the top designers and manufacturers of Irish jewelry.

Created in Galway city, Claddagh Jewellers' methods vary from the traditional lost wax casting of handmade master patterns through modern methods such as stampings. They also offer a fully handmade bespoke jewelry service.

Claddagh's jewellers are craftsmen of unparalleled experience, trained with some of the most recognized names in the country and have been designing and producing gold, platinum, and silver jewellery for more than 45 years, assuring you that every item purchased will guarantee satisfaction to those who wear it.

The fact that Claddagh Jewellers manufactures much of its own stock so they're happy to be able to offer their customers extremely keen prices.

The Claddagh history

Claddagh Jewellers workshop is located just a stone's throw from where the 300-year history of Claddagh started. The story of the Claddagh ring starts in the ancient fishing village of Claddagh and centers on a fisherman named Richard Joyce.

Legend has it that shortly before he was due to be married Joyce was captured at sea by pirates and sold into slavery in Algeria. He became the property of a rich Moorish goldsmith, who sensing his potential began to train him in his craft. Joyce became a fully proficient master craftsman and with thoughts of the girl he had left behind close to his heart, he fashioned the first Claddagh ring.

The heart symbolizing love, the pair of hands representing friendship, and the crown for loyalty and fidelity. The simplicity of the ring and the symbolism it conveys make it the perfect gift for a friend or loved one.