Welcome to the March /April issue of Ireland of the Welcomes magazine and our favourite time of year - St Patrick's Day!

From the parties to the traditions and the real meaning of the day to fun trivia, we're sharing everything you need to know to have the best St Patrick's Day yet!

In honour of the day, we also chat to several entrepreneurs who have based

their businesses and production lines in Ireland - including a jeweller who is

determined to create beautiful heirlooms in her home country.

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits the National Famine Way in County Roscommon and discovers the fate of several locals who lived during those difficult days.

We also take a look at life on the Aran Islands through a photo essay as well as an exclusive book extract looking at the impact the Irish Defence Forces have had on peacekeeping missions across the world.

We also look at the latest book and album launches from Irish artists as well

as sharing original poetry from an Ireland of the Welcomes reader.

Enjoy the issue and we look forward to welcoming you to Ireland soon,

Take a look at what's inside the March /April issue of Ireland of the Welcomes:

- Ireland's Eye

What you need to know and see to enjoy spring in Ireland - including a very

special album launch.

- From The Archives

An article from the IOW archives that looks at the importance of St Patrick's Day across the island of Ireland.

- St Patrick's Day

A round up of how and where you can celebrate Ireland's national saint.

- Limerick Greenway

Deanna O'Connor explores the Limerick Greenway and rediscovers her love of cycling - and the countryside!

- Terrific Trim

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits the County Meath town of Trim.

- Charming Cobh

Catherine Devane visits the pretty Cork town of Cobh.

- The National Famine Way

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits Ireland's Marble City and finds a fascinating city.

- Traditional With A Twist

Aisling Keenan chats to the people behind Ireland's thriving businesses.

- Football & Dublin

An exclusive extract details the history of football across Ireland.

- The Irish Defence Forces

The impact the Irish Defence Forces has had on world peacekeeping efforts since its establishment.

- A Life In Pictures

A look at life on the Aran Islands.

- My Life In Books

Author Anne Tiernan looks back at the seven books that changed her life.

- In Print

A round-up of the newest book releases from Irish authors.

- Lyrical Life

Poetry from an Ireland of the Welcomes reader.

- What Is It About...

Fun facts about St Patrick's Day.