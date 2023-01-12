Welcome to the January /February issue of Ireland of the Welcomes magazine - where we're celebrating new beginnings and a brand new Bank Holiday.

That's right, this year Ireland gets a new bank holiday this year dedicated to St Brigid - who is, believe it or not, our only Irish-born saint. We look at both the life and work of this remarkable woman as well as exploring ways to enjoy the February long weekend.

In keeping with all things Mná na hÉireann, we also look at Maria Edgeworth - who made a difference in the lives of so many Irish young people and is buried in County Longford. Elsewhere, Domhnall O'Donoghue visits East Cork and the Marble City - and discovers why Kilkenny's sports teams are fondly referred to as The Cats in a heartwarming story.

We also look at the history of Ireland's flora and fauna through the work of our best botanists. And have an exclusive extract from the new food publication Scoop for you to enjoy.

Enjoy the issue and we look forward to welcoming you to Ireland soon!

Take a look at what's inside the January /February issue of Ireland of the Welcomes:

- Ireland's Eye

What you need to know and see to enjoy winter in Ireland - including a very special fashion launch!

- From The Archives

An article from the IOW archives looks at the importance of our historical stonework.

- St Brigid

A look back at the remarkable life of St Brigid

- A New Day

Deanna O'Connor explores ways to honor the legacy of St Brigid.

- An Island Like No Other

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits East Cork and discovers an island like no other.

-Scoop

An extract from Ireland's hottest new food bible.

- The Marble City

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits Ireland's Marble City and finds a fascinating city.

- Hot Hotel

Exploring Galway's Galmont Hotel & Spa.

- The Cycle of Life

A look at the remarkable legacy of Maria Edgeworth - who's buried in County Longford.

- Botany & Gardens

An exclusive extract details the history of Ireland's rich botanical life.

- A Life in Pictures

A look at life in Ireland 50 years after becoming a member of the EU - from politics to film we explore it all.

- My Life In Books

Author and journalist Liadán Hynes looks back at the seven books that

changed her life.

- In Print

A round-up of the newest book releases from Irish authors.

- Lyrical Life

A selection of poetry from an Ireland of the Welcomes reader.

- What Is It About...

The Irish Famine Memorial.