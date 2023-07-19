The Giant's Causeway in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland has been ranked as the fourth most popular "hidden gem" on TikTok.

With seven million TikTok video views, the Giant's Causeway takes fourth place on a ranking of the top "hidden gems in the UK," created by Envirofone.

According to the mobile experts, Google searches for "hidden gems in the UK to visit" increased by 100 percent in the last 12 months. As more travelers turn to TikTok for inspiration, Envirofone sought to discover the most viewed hidden gems according to the social media platform.

Visitors from around the world travel to the Giant's Causeway for its unique appearance.

This spectacular landmark, which lies at the foot of the basalt cliffs along the Atlantic coast on the edge of the Antrim plateau, was created through volcanic activity almost 60 million years ago.

The nearly 40,000 black basalt columns rising out of the sea have inspired tales of the legendary Irish giant Fionn mac Cumhaill (Finn McCool) using the hexagonal-shaped stones as a bridge to Scotland.

The Giant's Causeway is Northern Ireland's only UNESCO World Heritage Site and its most popular travel destination, with nearly one million visitors a year.

Walking around the site, visitors should be on the lookout for The Giant’s Boot, The Wishing Chair, Organ Pipes, and The Camel - all are sights not to be missed.

The UK's top 10 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok:

1. Hampstead Bathing Pond, England

No. of views: 22,400,000

2. Outer Hebrides, Scotland

No. of views: 22,000,000

3. Falls of Falloch, Scotland

No. of views: 10,600,000

4. The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

No. of views: 7,000,000

5. Pistyll Rhaeadr, Wales

No. of views: 5,600,000

6.Smoo Cave, Scotland

No. of views: 4,100,000

7. Ladybower Reservoir, England

No. of views: 4,000,000

8. Achmelvich Bay, Scotland

No. of views: 3,600,000

9. Little Venice, England

No. of views: 3,300,000

10. Lud’s Church, England

No. of views: 3,000,000

You can check out Envirofone's list of most picturesque destinations, as well as tips on how to take the best photos on holiday by clicking here.