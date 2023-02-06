The Imperial Hotel in Co Cork has been named the "Supreme Winner" at the 33rd Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards.

The Gold Medal Awards are recognized as the leading independent awards program for the Irish hospitality industry.

Judged by industry experts, the awards recognize and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland.

The winners were announced on Tuesday, January 31 at a sold-out gala awards ceremony hosted by Anne Doyle at The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway.

The judging panel chose the candidates they believe to be worthy of receiving a Gold Medal Award, and only the best in the industry were crowned winners.

The Imperial Hotel, a historical landmark, was built in 1813 and was Cork's very first hotel. Regarded by many as the ‘Grande Dame’ of Cork, over the years the hotel has hosted many notable guests, including abolitionist Frederick Douglas. Charles Dickens once gave a reading at the hotel, while William Makepeace Thackeray stopped here for tea.

In addition, Irish revolutionary Michael Collins spent his last night at the Imperial before he was shot on August 22, 1922. Last year, the hotel unveiled the Michael Collins Suite, in the same room where Collins stayed the before his death.

The Imperial Hotel also picked up awards in Ireland’s Guest Experience and Ireland's Hotel Breakfast categories this year.

We are blown away! Ireland's Supreme Winner in the @HC_Review Gold Medal Awards... 🥰🥳 https://t.co/uLQckQ5ui7 pic.twitter.com/aXJX36AwCN — Imperial Hotel Cork - Ireland's Best City Hotel (@ImperialCork) February 1, 2023

Among the many other winners on the night, Adare Manor in Co Limerick took home the Gold Award for "Ireland's Five Star Resort," sponsored by Virgin Media Business.

Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan was named "Ireland's Favorite Place To Stay," which was voted for by the public, and the Armada Hotel in Co Clare won "Ireland's Four Star Hotel", sponsored by Career Vision Recruiters.

For a full list of the winner of the 33rd Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards, visit here.