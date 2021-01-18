This website allows you to enjoy the soothing sounds of the Irish rain and sea without leaving the comfort of your living room.

Mynoise.net embarked on a boat trip to Cape Clear Island off the south-west coast of County Cork to record the relaxing sounds of a stormy day at sea.

The website aims to provide people with ambient and relaxing background sounds which help them to sleep and enable them to relax or focus at work.

Read more Green and rainy Ireland is short of water, no joke

Among those relaxing sounds is the soothing sound of a rainy day at sea off the coast of Ireland.

The "Irish Coast" white noise on mynoise.net is a combination of ocean waves, wind, and rain and acts as the perfect de-stressor after a tiring day in the office.

The site encourages people to relax by imagining themselves on a seaside cliff during a rainy day in Ireland.

Read more Thousands left without power as Storm Bella hits Ireland

"You stand upon a cliff, with the wind blowing in your face. See the gray sky above you and folding waves below. Now close your eyes and enjoy the light drizzle on your face, carried fast and cold by the sea wind. Breathe in slowly and deeply, and feel the invigorating sensation of inhaling fresh salty air."

The website's settings allow users to adjust the sounds they hear, whether it be turning up the wind or turning down the waves.

All told, Mynoise's Irish coast features include wind rumble, waves crash, wind, shore noise, inland, seaside, loch, pebbles shore, water, and rain.

Give the website a try and see does it help you relax after a tough day at the office.