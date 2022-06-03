Previews begin this Wednesday, June 8, for YES! Reflections of Molly Bloom at Irish Repertory Theatre in New York.

Irish Repertory Theatre, the award-winning Off-Broadway home for Irish and Irish-American drama in New York City, is proud to present YES! Reflections of Molly Bloom.

This beautiful and honest insight into Molly’s life, written by James Joyce, is adapted for the stage by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann and directed by John Keating with original music by Paddy Moloney (founder and leader of The Chieftains).

YES! Reflections of Molly Bloom will run from June 8 to July 17, 2022, in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Buy your tickets here today.

Taken from Joyce's critically acclaimed novel Ulysess, actress Aedín Moloney brings us on a daring theatrical journey into the mind and heart of one of his most sensual hero – a woman of women, a soul of souls, the indomitable Molly Bloom.

It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom’s husband – the philandering Leopold “Poldy” Bloom – has just come home and fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly – a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife – patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful, scared, exuberant, and heartbreakingly lonely, but also vivaciously reckless. and profoundly funny.

With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly contemplates the love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backward and forwards across the centuries.

Molly seeks to reanimate that love of Bloom and ends up discovering herself – as a woman seeking purpose and a desire to be relevant, even after that love is over and her children are gone. Through reflection, Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth, and a small room in Ireland becomes the world.

Aedín Moloney’s one-woman performance has been described as a tribute to the enduring mysteries of loss and love - and the affirmation found in between. It also considers, as Joyce does, a time in which a woman’s life and choices in Dublin were shaped more fully by a man.

After reading Ulysses as a young girl, Moloney spent close to 30 years developing and shaping her interpretation of Joyce's masterpiece. Following its world premiere at Irish Rep Theatre in the summer of 2019, YES! Reflections by Molly Bloom received rave reviews from critics.

"A veering, vivid, ribald monologue expertly performed by Ms. Moloney” – The New York Times.

"An unmixed pleasure…Ms. Moloney’s performance will enthrall and transport you” – The Wall Street Journal.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 3 pm & 8 pm; Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm & 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Located in New York City, the Irish Repertory Theatre stages the works of Irish and Irish-American classic and contemporary playwrights, encouraging the development of new work focused on the Irish and Irish-American experience, and producing the work of other cultures interpreted through the lens of an Irish sensibility.

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom runs from June 8 to July 17, 2022, grab your tickets here. You can also follow Irish Repertory Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.