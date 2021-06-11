Streamed live from Ireland's Bloomsday Festival and on IrishCentral's Facebook page, tune in on June 16, at 6pm (Irish time) / 1pm EST, to enjoy the long-standing tradition, readings from "Ulysses".

It’s time to don that boater hat and join Katherine Lynch and friends, for an evening of readings and songs from Ulysses as part of the Bloomsday Festival’s flagship event “Readings and Songs”, streamed live on IrishCentral's Facebook page.

Bloomsday "Readings and Songs" is a long-standing and treasured tradition, and this year, Bloomsday 2021 will keep the tradition of Bloomsday alive by bringing us all together online.

Actress, comedian, and great-niece of Bloomsday founder Patrick Kavanagh, Katherine Lynch, will be traveling to many of Ulysses’ key locations throughout Dublin to introduce a cast of noted Irish writers, actors, musicians, pundits, and everyone in between, who will read extracts from Ulysses. The readings will bring to life Joyce's immortal words, from his description of Dublin's "snotgreen sea”, to Molly Bloom's famous “yes”.

Writers taking part this year include Goldsmith prize winner Kevin Barry, Booker prize nominee Paul Murray, Nuala O’Connor whose fifth novel, NORA, about Nora Barnacle, and James Joyce, was published earlier this year, and authors Mia Gallagher and Blindboy Boatclub.

The world of music and spoken word will be represented by chanteuse Camille O’Sullivan, actress and singer Maria Doyle Kennedy, spoken word poet Adam Mohamed, singer-songwriter Gemma Dunleavy and musician Jerry Fish.

Stage and screen will be represented by poet, performer and playwright Felispeaks, Fringe favourite Dusty Limits and actress and comedian Tara Flynn.

The world of Joycean Dublin will be represented by our best-known Joycean scholar, Senator David Norris, Ulysses tour guide David Halpin and James Joyce lookalike, milliner John Shevlin.

Bringing the music of Joyce to life, composer Bryan Mullen will be joined by Suzanne Savage and Brian Gilligan.

Experience your personal odyssey through James Joyce’s epic novel from the comfort of your home. "Readings and Songs" will take place at 6pm (Irish time) on June 16 and is kindly supported by the BAI, Failte Ireland, Dublin UNESCO City of Literature, and The Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht.

For more visit BloomsdayFestival.ie, visit their Facebook page, or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.