The Irish Network Nashville (INN), an organization helping connect Irish, Irish-Americans and friends of Ireland, has announced it is holding a St. Patrick's parade on Sat, March 18, 2023, in the Five Points area of East Nashville, Tennessee.

The parade, which will kick off at 10 am, will include marchers such as Nashville Irish Music School and Nashville Fire Pipes and Drums. Jim Shulman, Vice-Mayor of Nashville will serve as Grand Marshall. Following the parade, there will be numerous live traditional Irish music acts in local establishments to keep everyone entertained.

It has been 19 years since there was an official St. Patrick's Day parade. It is interesting to note that up until the early 1900s, there were elaborate street parades in downtown Nashville featuring local dignitaries and a host of Irish societies, However, unfortunately, that tradition seems to have faded away over time.

"The Irish, Scots-Irish and their descendants have a long and proud history tradition in Nashville," said Conor Doolan, President of Irish Network Nashville.

"Working with various community groups such as Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club and the Ancient Order of Hibernians we are striving to restore Nashville's Irish heritage'."

The Irish Network Nashville is the latest chapter of the Irish Network USA. We aim to foster investment in the economy, culture and community in Ireland and the US. It allows members of the network to connect with their peers and develop relationships that will foster success in their business, economic an social ventures.

