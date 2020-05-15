Scythian is back for a live stream performance this Friday, May 15!

Scythian is back for another live stream event, aptly entitled “Scythian Live Stream 4: Return of the Revenge of the Quarenstream," and you can tune in right here on IrishCentral!

The show starts on Friday, May 15 at 7 pm EST and you can tune in here on IrishCentral and over on our Facebook page as part of our ongoing IrishCentral Happy Hour live stream series.

Dan Fedoryka, the frontman for Scythian, told IrishCentral: “Friday will be our first live stream in a month and we're excited to be trying out our new gear which will give multiple angles and continue to try new things as we get used to this next phase of ‘touring.’

“We're excited because our bass player Ethan just had his fourth child and this will be his first show since becoming a new daddy. We hope people can hop on and help fund the diapers!”

(You can support Scythian on our Venmo is @Scythianmusic and on Paypal at ScythianMusic.cd@gmail.com.)

The Scythian live stream is presented in conjunction with The Pittsburgh Irish Festival, who has been running a series of live stream performances since the coronavirus shutdowns began.

Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival Executive Director says: “We hope that this series will bring a smile to the faces of our online community, support bands and performers during this crisis, and perhaps introduce Irish music to many who are not already familiar.”

Scythian has recently performed twice for the IrishCentral Happy Hour live stream series - you can watch back on their upbeat performances here and here.

You can learn more about the May 15 event over on Facebook here.

About Scythian

Scythian came together over 12 years ago when a bunch of college buddies started playing Celtic music in the streets. The band has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit.

They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”

Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian from the start has been a search and love for the “old-time, good-time music” of many cultures.

Check out Scythian on their Facebook, Instagram, and website.