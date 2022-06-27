The River Corrib Longest Day Swim in Co Galway is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famous race will take place this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3pm.

The race consists of a 4km and a 2.5km swim from Glenlo Abbey and Dangan, and finishes at Steamers Quay in Woodquay.

The excitement is building as we're only a week away to the Longest Day Swim in the River Corrib. Here's the map of the... Posted by G.S.C Open Water - Longest Day Swim on Friday, June 24, 2022

The event is organized and run by the Galway Swimming Club (GSC) and this year’s charity partner, JIGSAW, a local young people’s mental health charity.

This is a timed, open water river swim for competent over 18s open water swimmers. It attracts all standards of open water swimmers and triathletes – from fun swimmers to elite athletes, all are welcomed with open arms.

The event aims to promote the physical and mental health benefits of swimming, in particular for young people.

The 2022 swim event will be spearheaded by the renowned American Olympic Gold Medal winner and two-time swimming Olympian Gunnar Bentz.

All participating swimmers will receive a customized "Longest Day Swim" towel, a GSC "Longest Day Swim" swimming hat, and a goodie bag to commemorate the day.

Chairman of Galway Swimming Club, Mark Gibbs, commented: “We’re delighted to bring back the Longest Day Swim and to promote the physical and mental health benefits of swimming. I’m particularly happy to welcome Jigsaw on board as our charity of choice this year.”

The organizers of the swim said that places are filling up fast, so be sure to sign up for the popular event early.

To register, visit The Longest Day Swim 2022 Eventbrite page here.