Red Bull’s Car Park Drift show is being held at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast this weekend, Saturday, Nov 20 and Sunday, Nov 21.

An additional day, was added to the event after tickets for Sunday quickly sold out.

According to Red Bull, thirty drivers from across Ireland “will tackle an obstacle defined car park track, custom built on the banks of the River Lagan, overlooked by the spectacular Titanic Belfast Experience and the original Harland & Wolff shipping yard.

“The spectacle will also include a very special appearance and display from Ireland’s top drift racer, Red Bull Athlete Conor Shanahan.”

Shanahan, from Cork, is currently competing in the Drift Masters European Championship (DMEC), one of the biggest drifting series in the world.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift, which isn’t part of the DMEC, is the sport's “edgier counterpart."

Irish stars competing this weekend include Donegal’s Darragh Spencer, Mark Brady from Wicklow, Enda Lyons from Galway, and Monaghan’s Maciek Blazejewski.

Drifting, which is a car skidding competition, began in the early 2000s in tightly-confined Hong Kong car parks and took place mostly illegally, reports BreakingNew.ie. It has since become a popular global sport.

The first ever Red Bull Car Park Drift took place El Bauchrieh, Lebanon, in 2008. That competition was won by Michel Feghali.

According to BelfastLive.ie. the top 20 amateur drivers from the Irish Drift Championship automatically qualified for the event with 10 promising drivers invited to compete as Wildcards.

On Saturday, the top 20 drivers will compete, with the top 10 from the day qualifying for Sunday where they will meet the Wildcard drivers for a Heat, Top 8 and Final 4 battle.

A panel of experts will judge the competitors out of a total of 400 points.