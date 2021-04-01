Milwaukee Irish Festival is set to make its return to the Henry Maier Festival Park in August 2021, following a year hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers of the festival have officially announced the 40th Irish Fest will take place from 20-22 August 2021.

Admission tickets will go on sale on the Irish Fest website in the coming weeks. Organizers advise people to get their tickets in advance for a guaranteed entry to the festival, as this year there will be a limited amount of tickets in anticipation for potential capacity limits.

The music lineup will be announced later this spring, with a program schedule to follow in the summer. It will be a hybrid festival with organizers also planning an exclusive, online Irish program for those who are unable to attend the festival in person.

Organizers are working with and evaluating input from the city of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Health Department and the State, and are also monitoring CDC guidelines in order to produce a safe outdoor festival.

Milwaukee Irish Fest is produced by CelticMKE, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and preservation of the Irish and Celtic cultures.

Executive Director of CelticMKE, Mike Mitchell said “We’re going to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment...Our festival preparations center around prioritizing the wellbeing and safety of our patrons, volunteers, vendors, entertainers, and staff," said Mitchell. "

To get the latest updates on Milwaukee Irish Fest and to get notified when tickets go on sale go to their website and sign up for their e-newsletter.