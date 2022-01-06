The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is proud to present "Remembering Bloody Sunday 50 Years Ago" with guest speaker Matt Morrison, who was present on that terrible day.

Bloody Sunday is remembered as a tragic day in the history of Ireland. On January 30, 1972, a peaceful Civil Rights March was being held in Derry organized by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association.

The "Remembering Bloody Sunday" webinar with Matt Morrison will take place next week, Sunday, January 15 at 11:00 am EST. Click here to register in advance for this free event.

British Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment shot unarmed civilians and 14 individuals died that day. These victims and their families have never received justice.

Matt Morrison, originally from Derry and now living in St Louis, Missouri, was there that fateful day and will share his memories from that time.

The event is part of the "Embracing Our Heritage Program" which aims to promote Irish heritage and identity in the United States and is organized by the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, members of America’s oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization.

Across the United States, the Hibernians commemorate important events in Irish History. A group of Hibernians were planning on traveling to Derry to participate in the events of the Bloody Sunday 50th Anniversary One World One Struggle.

Unfortunately due to COVID, the plans of traveling are being postponed but the Hibernians will never forget what happened that tragic day and the need for justice for those families.

The "Embracing Our Heritage Program" will be offering events for the next several months. In February a "Mass to Celebrate Our Patrons St. Brigid and St. Patrick" will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 4:30 pm EST Live on the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Facebook page.

On Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 am EST, a webinar on Irish Music and the Feis Musician will be presented by Fr. Ryan Duns. Register in advance for this webinar here.

During Irish Heritage Month in March, a lecture on the Irish in Colorado and a concert featuring a young Irish American singer from Florida will be held.

Visit the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians website for more information or you can follow them on Facebook.