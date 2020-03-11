The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Maryland has lots of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in store, including an Irish Village, a four-course St. Patrick's Day dinner with beer pairings, and extended hours on March 17!

To mark the second St. Patrick's Day since the Guinness US Brewery opened its doors in August 2018, the team at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House is pulling out all the stops. Whether you're in the area - the brewery is located in Halethorpe, Maryland, just 10 miles from downtown Baltimore and 30 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. - or still deciding on your St. Patrick's Day destination, here's a look at what's in store this weekend and on St. Patrick's Day itself.

St. Patrick's Weekend - Irish Village and Irish Breakfast

For the 2020 St. Patrick's celebrations, an Irish Village will be popping up at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery on March 14 and 15, from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm. This includes an Irish beer tap take over, welcoming Irish brews Harp Lager, Smithwick's Red Ale, and Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale to the beer list; pop-up entertainment; limited-edition Guinness merchandise; a holiday-themed food menu; the Guinness Food Truck, and more!

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $20 or on in-person on the day of for $25 and include a 16oz pour of beer (your choice of Baltimore Blonde or Over the Moon Milk Stout), a donation to charity, and a commemorative button. For designated drivers, people under the legal drinking age, or those who want to celebrate minus the beer, $10 "non-drinker" tickets are also available and still include a $5 charity donation and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Start the day off right by reserving your spot for a 9:00 am or 11:00 am seating at the brewery's 1817 Restaurant for an authentic Irish breakfast of thick-cut bacon, bangers, baked beans, eggs, grilled tomato, breakfast potatoes, and brown bread - yum.

St. Patrick's Day at Guinness

Of course, the celebrations continue on the big day itself! The Guinness US Brewery will feature extended hours from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm. Stop by to celebrate with pints and lunch in the taproom, sign up for a brewery tour, or reserve your spot at their Guinness St. Patrick's Day Beer Dinner. The dinner features four delicious courses - oysters, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness pie, and a Milk Stout chocolate gateau - each specially paired with a different Guinness brew. Check out their Facebook page for more event information.

Have a happy, safe, and responsible St. Patrick's Day!